|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
343.51
309.02
185.96
177.44
yoy growth (%)
11.16
66.17
4.8
7.08
Raw materials
-228.33
-222.15
-139.88
-141.84
As % of sales
66.46
71.88
75.22
79.94
Employee costs
-10.61
-9.09
-4.89
-3.61
As % of sales
3.08
2.94
2.63
2.03
Other costs
-46.12
-28.35
-15.85
-8.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.42
9.17
8.52
4.86
Operating profit
58.44
49.43
25.32
23.33
OPM
17.01
15.99
13.61
13.15
Depreciation
-3.06
-3.5
-2.24
-1.41
Interest expense
-18.37
-14.73
-5.91
-7.68
Other income
40.69
0
1.51
1.56
Profit before tax
77.7
31.19
18.68
15.79
Taxes
-15.5
-10.05
-6.3
-7.12
Tax rate
-19.95
-32.23
-33.72
-45.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
62.19
21.13
12.38
8.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
62.19
21.13
12.38
8.67
yoy growth (%)
194.21
70.72
42.81
60.33
NPM
18.1
6.84
6.65
4.88
