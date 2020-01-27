Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
77.7
31.19
18.68
15.79
Depreciation
-3.06
-3.5
-2.24
-1.41
Tax paid
-15.5
-10.05
-6.3
-7.12
Working capital
43.02
137.61
-9.76
7.72
Other operating items
Operating
102.14
155.24
0.37
14.97
Capital expenditure
0.26
13.76
3.47
2.63
Free cash flow
102.41
169
3.84
17.6
Equity raised
257.49
152.26
63.47
46.41
Investing
0
-1.78
0
0.19
Financing
-4.34
80.33
-26.98
20.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.95
Net in cash
355.57
399.81
40.34
86.17
