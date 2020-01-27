Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.49
0.33
Op profit growth
7.67
23.82
EBIT growth
4.34
27.83
Net profit growth
37.29
9.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.44
17.1
13.86
EBIT margin
13.87
16.95
13.3
Net profit margin
5.19
4.82
4.42
RoCE
17.02
19.07
RoNW
4.77
4.42
RoA
1.59
1.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.96
6.06
4.33
Dividend per share
0
1
0.75
Cash EPS
4.97
3.85
2.96
Book value per share
39.42
30.68
24.43
Valuation ratios
P/E
31.53
26.05
28.46
P/CEPS
50.48
41
41.59
P/B
6.36
5.14
5.04
EV/EBIDTA
14.53
11.01
10.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
24.76
19.71
Tax payout
-33.15
-42.54
-35.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
117.59
116.89
Inventory days
151.31
203.58
Creditor days
-39.02
-61.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.99
-2.74
-2.06
Net debt / equity
0.86
1.37
1.52
Net debt / op. profit
1.82
2.43
2.65
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.97
-75.32
-79.14
Employee costs
-2.58
-2.62
-1.97
Other costs
-6.98
-4.95
-5.01
