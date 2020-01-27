Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
25.21
27.91
28.87
23.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-299.75
194.66
117.87
42.07
Net Worth
-274.54
222.57
146.74
65.6
Minority Interest
Debt
228.15
94.46
111.5
31.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.14
0
0
Total Liabilities
-46.25
317.17
258.24
96.77
Fixed Assets
15.97
17.62
20
11.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
1.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.32
0.29
0.44
Networking Capital
-64.32
298.62
237.69
82.57
Inventories
99.45
95.01
92.88
47.09
Inventory Days
100.95
109.7
92.42
Sundry Debtors
0
141.18
99.75
43.97
Debtor Days
150
117.81
86.3
Other Current Assets
20.34
93.1
83.33
15.22
Sundry Creditors
-45.19
-8.27
-21.09
-8.57
Creditor Days
8.78
24.91
16.82
Other Current Liabilities
-138.92
-22.4
-17.18
-15.14
Cash
2.1
0.6
0.26
0.2
Total Assets
-46.25
317.16
258.24
96.78
