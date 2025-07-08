Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd Summary

Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd (AIFL), incorporated in 2006 is a fashion house that designs, brands, markets and retails intimate garments for men, women and children. The company is in the business of designing, branding, marketing and retailing clothing products such as lounge wear, sleep wear, bridal night wear, honeymoon sets bathrobes, women inner wear, sportswear and kids lounge wear since its under the brand name Valentine.