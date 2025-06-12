iifl-logo
Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 27, 2020

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Jun 20259 Jun 2025
Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve: 1) Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2021 2) Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2021 3) Unaudited Standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2021 4) Audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2022 5) Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2022 6) Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2022 7) Unaudited Standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2022 8) Audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2023 Unaudited Standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 Unaudited Standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 Audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30 , 2022 Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/06/2025)
Board Meeting4 Jun 202527 May 2025
Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2018 2) Audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2019 3) Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2019 4) Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2019 5) Unaudited Standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2019 6) Audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2020 7) Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2020 8) Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2020 9) Unaudited Standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2020 10) Audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2021 With reference to the earlier announcement dated May 27, 2025, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on May 30, 2025 is now postponed and re-scheduled on Wednesday, June 04, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30-05-2025) Outcome of Board Meeting Audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 Results- Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 Results - Unaudited Standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 Results - Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2020 Results - Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 Results - Unaudited Standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 31,2020 Results - Audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2021 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2025)
Board Meeting21 May 202521 May 2025
please find attached below intimation for appointment of statutory auditors Intimation for appointment of auditors

