Mohit Industries Ltd Share Price

44.05
(-1.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:17 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open46
  Day's High46
  52 Wk High52.05
  Prev. Close44.54
  Day's Low44.05
  52 Wk Low 17.1
  Turnover (lac)3.57
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value30.76
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.37
  Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mohit Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

46

Prev. Close

44.54

Turnover(Lac.)

3.57

Day's High

46

Day's Low

44.05

52 Week's High

52.05

52 Week's Low

17.1

Book Value

30.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mohit Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Mohit Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mohit Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:09 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.81%

Non-Promoter- 45.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mohit Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.16

14.16

14.16

14.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.83

24.31

21.64

15.66

Net Worth

44.99

38.47

35.8

29.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

149.51

174.78

157.91

153.33

yoy growth (%)

-14.46

10.68

2.98

12.61

Raw materials

-112.53

-133.04

-113.48

-109.91

As % of sales

75.27

76.12

71.86

71.68

Employee costs

-6.81

-7.92

-7.36

-7.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.93

0.13

0.64

1.51

Depreciation

-2.44

-3.11

-4.06

-4.18

Tax paid

-0.36

0.12

-0.51

-0.02

Working capital

2.32

-10.71

2.62

3.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.46

10.68

2.98

12.61

Op profit growth

5.23

-33.75

-5.88

-8.03

EBIT growth

-5.39

-17.14

-2.63

-10.76

Net profit growth

190.06

-33.45

-78.97

-23.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

131.61

167.19

166.65

149.51

175.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

131.61

167.19

166.65

149.51

175.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.29

2.74

3.22

1.79

3.09

Mohit Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mohit Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Narayan Sitaram Saboo

Executive Director

Naresh Sitaram Saboo

Executive Director & CFO

Manish Narayan Saboo

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayesh Rasiklal Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sachinkumar Pramod Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pragya Memani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shrikanth Madhu Masarm

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mohit Industries Ltd

Summary

Mohit Industries Ltd. (formerly known Mohit Fibres Pvt Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Company in February, 1991 and was converted into a Public Company in Feb.95. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture of Texturized Yarn from POY and weaving of the Yarn to Grey Cloth. The company started its activities by trading in yarn. It set up a plant to manufacture weaving cloth in the Surat district of Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 6 lac mtr pa. The company proposes to increase the installed capacity to manufacture fabrics, from 6 lac mtr pa to 23.76 lac mtr pa. It is also going in for a backward integration by setting up two texturising plant having a combined installed capacity of 1386 tpa. The part of the production of texturising plant will go for captive consumption. The name of the Company was changed from Mohit Fibres Limited to Mohit Industries Limited.During the year 1997-98, the Company increased the installed capacity of texturised yarn to 24,80,000 Kgs and delisted the shares from Jaipur Stock Exchange. In 1998, it expanded the business by setting up one more unit in Silvassa with a capacity of 2980 MTPA .The new Texturising Unit commenced its operations during FY 1998-99. The Company established new plant and machinery worth Rs.1.5 Crores, during 2003-04. The new Autoclaved Aera ted Concrete (ACC) Blocks Manufacturing Plant commenced its operations in September, 2012 at Umargaon, Gujarat. In 2015, the Company installed 2 new texturising Machines and 5
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mohit Industries Ltd share price today?

The Mohit Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mohit Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mohit Industries Ltd is ₹62.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mohit Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mohit Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mohit Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mohit Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mohit Industries Ltd is ₹17.1 and ₹52.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mohit Industries Ltd?

Mohit Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.61%, 3 Years at 39.24%, 1 Year at 155.98%, 6 Month at 52.17%, 3 Month at 60.22% and 1 Month at 39.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mohit Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mohit Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.18 %

