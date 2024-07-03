SectorTextiles
Open₹46
Prev. Close₹44.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.57
Day's High₹46
Day's Low₹44.05
52 Week's High₹52.05
52 Week's Low₹17.1
Book Value₹30.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.16
14.16
14.16
14.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.83
24.31
21.64
15.66
Net Worth
44.99
38.47
35.8
29.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
149.51
174.78
157.91
153.33
yoy growth (%)
-14.46
10.68
2.98
12.61
Raw materials
-112.53
-133.04
-113.48
-109.91
As % of sales
75.27
76.12
71.86
71.68
Employee costs
-6.81
-7.92
-7.36
-7.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.93
0.13
0.64
1.51
Depreciation
-2.44
-3.11
-4.06
-4.18
Tax paid
-0.36
0.12
-0.51
-0.02
Working capital
2.32
-10.71
2.62
3.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.46
10.68
2.98
12.61
Op profit growth
5.23
-33.75
-5.88
-8.03
EBIT growth
-5.39
-17.14
-2.63
-10.76
Net profit growth
190.06
-33.45
-78.97
-23.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
131.61
167.19
166.65
149.51
175.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
131.61
167.19
166.65
149.51
175.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.29
2.74
3.22
1.79
3.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Narayan Sitaram Saboo
Executive Director
Naresh Sitaram Saboo
Executive Director & CFO
Manish Narayan Saboo
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayesh Rasiklal Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sachinkumar Pramod Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pragya Memani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shrikanth Madhu Masarm
Reports by Mohit Industries Ltd
Summary
Mohit Industries Ltd. (formerly known Mohit Fibres Pvt Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Company in February, 1991 and was converted into a Public Company in Feb.95. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture of Texturized Yarn from POY and weaving of the Yarn to Grey Cloth. The company started its activities by trading in yarn. It set up a plant to manufacture weaving cloth in the Surat district of Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 6 lac mtr pa. The company proposes to increase the installed capacity to manufacture fabrics, from 6 lac mtr pa to 23.76 lac mtr pa. It is also going in for a backward integration by setting up two texturising plant having a combined installed capacity of 1386 tpa. The part of the production of texturising plant will go for captive consumption. The name of the Company was changed from Mohit Fibres Limited to Mohit Industries Limited.During the year 1997-98, the Company increased the installed capacity of texturised yarn to 24,80,000 Kgs and delisted the shares from Jaipur Stock Exchange. In 1998, it expanded the business by setting up one more unit in Silvassa with a capacity of 2980 MTPA .The new Texturising Unit commenced its operations during FY 1998-99. The Company established new plant and machinery worth Rs.1.5 Crores, during 2003-04. The new Autoclaved Aera ted Concrete (ACC) Blocks Manufacturing Plant commenced its operations in September, 2012 at Umargaon, Gujarat. In 2015, the Company installed 2 new texturising Machines and 5
Read More
The Mohit Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mohit Industries Ltd is ₹62.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mohit Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mohit Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mohit Industries Ltd is ₹17.1 and ₹52.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mohit Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.61%, 3 Years at 39.24%, 1 Year at 155.98%, 6 Month at 52.17%, 3 Month at 60.22% and 1 Month at 39.71%.
