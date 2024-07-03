Summary

Mohit Industries Ltd. (formerly known Mohit Fibres Pvt Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Company in February, 1991 and was converted into a Public Company in Feb.95. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture of Texturized Yarn from POY and weaving of the Yarn to Grey Cloth. The company started its activities by trading in yarn. It set up a plant to manufacture weaving cloth in the Surat district of Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 6 lac mtr pa. The company proposes to increase the installed capacity to manufacture fabrics, from 6 lac mtr pa to 23.76 lac mtr pa. It is also going in for a backward integration by setting up two texturising plant having a combined installed capacity of 1386 tpa. The part of the production of texturising plant will go for captive consumption. The name of the Company was changed from Mohit Fibres Limited to Mohit Industries Limited.During the year 1997-98, the Company increased the installed capacity of texturised yarn to 24,80,000 Kgs and delisted the shares from Jaipur Stock Exchange. In 1998, it expanded the business by setting up one more unit in Silvassa with a capacity of 2980 MTPA .The new Texturising Unit commenced its operations during FY 1998-99. The Company established new plant and machinery worth Rs.1.5 Crores, during 2003-04. The new Autoclaved Aera ted Concrete (ACC) Blocks Manufacturing Plant commenced its operations in September, 2012 at Umargaon, Gujarat. In 2015, the Company installed 2 new texturising Machines and 5

