Mohit Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.16
14.16
14.16
14.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.83
24.31
21.64
15.66
Net Worth
44.99
38.47
35.8
29.82
Minority Interest
Debt
52.5
55.88
52.14
50.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.78
1.78
1.81
2.02
Total Liabilities
99.27
96.13
89.75
82.38
Fixed Assets
19.92
21.26
22.6
25.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.4
16.64
12.53
2.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.64
0.01
0.01
0.02
Networking Capital
53.13
57.99
54.51
54.6
Inventories
21.59
24.69
23.66
21.87
Inventory Days
53.39
Sundry Debtors
12.38
17.98
19.31
17.51
Debtor Days
42.74
Other Current Assets
22.31
18.71
18.37
21.03
Sundry Creditors
-1.22
-3.07
-6.07
-4.64
Creditor Days
11.32
Other Current Liabilities
-1.93
-0.32
-0.75
-1.17
Cash
0.17
0.22
0.11
0.45
Total Assets
99.26
96.12
89.76
82.39
