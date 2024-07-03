Mohit Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
56.06
75.55
87.32
79.87
82.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.06
75.55
87.32
79.87
82.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.93
0.37
2.16
0.58
-1.01
Total Income
56.99
75.92
89.48
80.45
81.76
Total Expenditure
54.72
75.29
86.98
78.07
77.55
PBIDT
2.26
0.63
2.5
2.37
4.21
Interest
2.05
1.93
2.6
1.85
2.82
PBDT
0.21
-1.3
-0.09
0.53
1.39
Depreciation
0.75
0.72
0.87
0.85
1.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.21
0
0.1
Deferred Tax
-0.23
-0.41
-0.05
0.03
-0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.32
-1.61
-1.12
-0.35
0.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.29
-1.62
-1.14
-0.31
-0.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.29
-1.62
-1.14
-0.31
-0.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-1.14
0
-0.22
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.16
14.16
14.16
14.16
14.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.03
0.83
2.86
2.96
5.08
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-0.57
-2.13
-1.28
-0.43
0.1
