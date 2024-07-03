iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mohit Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

38.18
(-5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|02:53:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

56.06

75.55

87.32

79.87

82.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.06

75.55

87.32

79.87

82.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.93

0.37

2.16

0.58

-1.01

Total Income

56.99

75.92

89.48

80.45

81.76

Total Expenditure

54.72

75.29

86.98

78.07

77.55

PBIDT

2.26

0.63

2.5

2.37

4.21

Interest

2.05

1.93

2.6

1.85

2.82

PBDT

0.21

-1.3

-0.09

0.53

1.39

Depreciation

0.75

0.72

0.87

0.85

1.3

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.21

0

0.1

Deferred Tax

-0.23

-0.41

-0.05

0.03

-0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.32

-1.61

-1.12

-0.35

0.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.29

-1.62

-1.14

-0.31

-0.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.29

-1.62

-1.14

-0.31

-0.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-1.14

0

-0.22

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.16

14.16

14.16

14.16

14.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.03

0.83

2.86

2.96

5.08

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-0.57

-2.13

-1.28

-0.43

0.1

Mohit Industries: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mohit Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.