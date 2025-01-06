iifl-logo-icon 1
Mohit Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Mohit Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.93

0.13

0.64

1.51

Depreciation

-2.44

-3.11

-4.06

-4.18

Tax paid

-0.36

0.12

-0.51

-0.02

Working capital

2.32

-10.71

2.62

3.77

Other operating items

Operating

0.45

-13.57

-1.3

1.07

Capital expenditure

-0.78

0.22

4.67

6.8

Free cash flow

-0.32

-13.34

3.36

7.87

Equity raised

29.77

28.73

27.43

24.75

Investing

0.29

-0.33

0.37

-0.77

Financing

21.04

16.16

13.28

27.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

50.77

31.22

44.45

58.9

