Mohit Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.93
0.13
0.64
1.51
Depreciation
-2.44
-3.11
-4.06
-4.18
Tax paid
-0.36
0.12
-0.51
-0.02
Working capital
2.32
-10.71
2.62
3.77
Other operating items
Operating
0.45
-13.57
-1.3
1.07
Capital expenditure
-0.78
0.22
4.67
6.8
Free cash flow
-0.32
-13.34
3.36
7.87
Equity raised
29.77
28.73
27.43
24.75
Investing
0.29
-0.33
0.37
-0.77
Financing
21.04
16.16
13.28
27.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
50.77
31.22
44.45
58.9
