Mohit Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.19
(-5.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:39:48 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

149.51

174.78

157.91

153.33

yoy growth (%)

-14.46

10.68

2.98

12.61

Raw materials

-112.53

-133.04

-113.48

-109.91

As % of sales

75.27

76.12

71.86

71.68

Employee costs

-6.81

-7.92

-7.36

-7.48

As % of sales

4.55

4.53

4.66

4.87

Other costs

-22.9

-26.92

-26.66

-24.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.32

15.4

16.88

16.23

Operating profit

7.25

6.89

10.4

11.05

OPM

4.85

3.94

6.58

7.2

Depreciation

-2.44

-3.11

-4.06

-4.18

Interest expense

-5.55

-6.73

-7.63

-6.98

Other income

1.68

3.08

1.94

1.64

Profit before tax

0.93

0.13

0.64

1.51

Taxes

-0.36

0.12

-0.51

-0.02

Tax rate

-38.5

93.86

-79.39

-1.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.57

0.25

0.13

1.49

Exceptional items

0.1

-0.01

0.21

0.17

Net profit

0.67

0.23

0.35

1.66

yoy growth (%)

190.06

-33.45

-78.97

-23.25

NPM

0.45

0.13

0.22

1.08

