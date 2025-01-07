Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
149.51
174.78
157.91
153.33
yoy growth (%)
-14.46
10.68
2.98
12.61
Raw materials
-112.53
-133.04
-113.48
-109.91
As % of sales
75.27
76.12
71.86
71.68
Employee costs
-6.81
-7.92
-7.36
-7.48
As % of sales
4.55
4.53
4.66
4.87
Other costs
-22.9
-26.92
-26.66
-24.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.32
15.4
16.88
16.23
Operating profit
7.25
6.89
10.4
11.05
OPM
4.85
3.94
6.58
7.2
Depreciation
-2.44
-3.11
-4.06
-4.18
Interest expense
-5.55
-6.73
-7.63
-6.98
Other income
1.68
3.08
1.94
1.64
Profit before tax
0.93
0.13
0.64
1.51
Taxes
-0.36
0.12
-0.51
-0.02
Tax rate
-38.5
93.86
-79.39
-1.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.57
0.25
0.13
1.49
Exceptional items
0.1
-0.01
0.21
0.17
Net profit
0.67
0.23
0.35
1.66
yoy growth (%)
190.06
-33.45
-78.97
-23.25
NPM
0.45
0.13
0.22
1.08
