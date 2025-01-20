Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.44
10.61
2.89
12.64
Op profit growth
5.23
-33.76
-6.08
-7.8
EBIT growth
-5.39
-17.21
-2.77
-10.51
Net profit growth
-1,512.69
-111.04
-77.31
-10.76
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.85
3.94
6.58
7.21
EBIT margin
4.34
3.92
5.24
5.55
Net profit margin
0.45
-0.02
0.27
1.26
RoCE
6.75
6.12
6.38
7.79
RoNW
0.39
-0.02
0.18
1.23
RoA
0.17
-0.01
0.08
0.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.48
0.18
0.25
1.18
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.24
-2.23
-2.55
-1.58
Book value per share
37.83
23.55
47.88
35.09
Valuation ratios
P/E
19.02
17
109.8
35.67
P/CEPS
-7.34
-1.36
-10.73
-26.54
P/B
0.24
0.12
0.57
1.19
EV/EBIDTA
7.04
5.41
8.54
10.01
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-38.5
93.86
-79.33
-1.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
41.35
44.92
57.85
59.13
Inventory days
52.47
46.03
45.64
43.57
Creditor days
-13.9
-10.68
-5.2
-8.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.16
-1.01
-1.08
-1.21
Net debt / equity
0.93
1.48
0.98
1.36
Net debt / op. profit
6.9
7.2
6.4
6.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.27
-76.13
-71.85
-71.66
Employee costs
-4.55
-4.53
-4.66
-4.89
Other costs
-15.32
-15.38
-16.89
-16.22
