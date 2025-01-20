iifl-logo-icon 1
Mohit Industries Ltd Key Ratios

36.36
(-1.86%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:59:48 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.44

10.61

2.89

12.64

Op profit growth

5.23

-33.76

-6.08

-7.8

EBIT growth

-5.39

-17.21

-2.77

-10.51

Net profit growth

-1,512.69

-111.04

-77.31

-10.76

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.85

3.94

6.58

7.21

EBIT margin

4.34

3.92

5.24

5.55

Net profit margin

0.45

-0.02

0.27

1.26

RoCE

6.75

6.12

6.38

7.79

RoNW

0.39

-0.02

0.18

1.23

RoA

0.17

-0.01

0.08

0.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.48

0.18

0.25

1.18

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.24

-2.23

-2.55

-1.58

Book value per share

37.83

23.55

47.88

35.09

Valuation ratios

P/E

19.02

17

109.8

35.67

P/CEPS

-7.34

-1.36

-10.73

-26.54

P/B

0.24

0.12

0.57

1.19

EV/EBIDTA

7.04

5.41

8.54

10.01

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-38.5

93.86

-79.33

-1.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

41.35

44.92

57.85

59.13

Inventory days

52.47

46.03

45.64

43.57

Creditor days

-13.9

-10.68

-5.2

-8.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.16

-1.01

-1.08

-1.21

Net debt / equity

0.93

1.48

0.98

1.36

Net debt / op. profit

6.9

7.2

6.4

6.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-75.27

-76.13

-71.85

-71.66

Employee costs

-4.55

-4.53

-4.66

-4.89

Other costs

-15.32

-15.38

-16.89

-16.22

