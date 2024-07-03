Mohit Industries Ltd Summary

Mohit Industries Ltd. (formerly known Mohit Fibres Pvt Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Company in February, 1991 and was converted into a Public Company in Feb.95. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture of Texturized Yarn from POY and weaving of the Yarn to Grey Cloth. The company started its activities by trading in yarn. It set up a plant to manufacture weaving cloth in the Surat district of Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 6 lac mtr pa. The company proposes to increase the installed capacity to manufacture fabrics, from 6 lac mtr pa to 23.76 lac mtr pa. It is also going in for a backward integration by setting up two texturising plant having a combined installed capacity of 1386 tpa. The part of the production of texturising plant will go for captive consumption. The name of the Company was changed from Mohit Fibres Limited to Mohit Industries Limited.During the year 1997-98, the Company increased the installed capacity of texturised yarn to 24,80,000 Kgs and delisted the shares from Jaipur Stock Exchange. In 1998, it expanded the business by setting up one more unit in Silvassa with a capacity of 2980 MTPA .The new Texturising Unit commenced its operations during FY 1998-99. The Company established new plant and machinery worth Rs.1.5 Crores, during 2003-04. The new Autoclaved Aera ted Concrete (ACC) Blocks Manufacturing Plant commenced its operations in September, 2012 at Umargaon, Gujarat. In 2015, the Company installed 2 new texturising Machines and 50 High Speed Shuttle-less water Jet Loom in Kim making total 16 Texturising Machines, 150 shuttle less water jet looms, 144 Conventional Shuttle Looms and 17 TFO machines with a production capacity of 21000 MT of Draw Texturised Yarn and 12 million meters of Grey fabrics.In 2015-16, the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger between the Company and Bigbloc Construction Limited was effective from 01st April, 2015. As a result, all the assets and liabilities of AAC Block Division of the Company became assets & liabilities of Bigbloc Construction Limited (BCL). As per terms of the Scheme, each shareholder of Company in respect of each share held in the Company, was allotted, one share each of BCL of face value of Rs. 10/- each as fully paid up.