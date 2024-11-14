iifl-logo-icon 1
Mohit Industries Ltd Board Meeting

34.98
(4.51%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Mohit Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
MOHIT INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Mohit Industries Limited has informed SE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Mohit Industries limited submitted unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended september 30, 2024. Detailed results are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Mohit Industries Limited has submitted outcome of the board meeting held on today i.e. November 6, 2024.
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Mohit Industries Limited informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. August 31, 2024, inter alia to consider and approve the draft notice calling the 34th AGM of the Company. Read less..
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
MOHIT INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Mohit Industries Limited has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on August 09 2024 to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financials results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Mohit Industries Limited submitted unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
MOHIT INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the attached intimation. Please find the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
MOHIT INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the attached intimation for the captioned subject. Please find the attached results for the captioned subject. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Mohit Industries: Related News

No Record Found

