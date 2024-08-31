|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Mohit Industries Limited informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. August 31, 2024, inter alia to consider and approve the draft notice calling the 34th AGM of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Mohit Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange proceedings of 34th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Mohit Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange disclosure of voting results of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
