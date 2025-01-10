To,

The Members of

MOHIT INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Mohit Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss

(including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of matter described in the ‘Basis of Qualified Opinion Paragraph below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and its Loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

The company has not provided for Post-Employment Benefits and other long term employee benefits under Defined Benefit Plans on accrual basis but provides the same as and when they become due for payment. This method of accounting of Post-Employment Benefits and other long term employee benefits under Defined Benefit Plans is in deviation with Ind AS 19 on Employee Benefits. As there is no actuarial report or basis of calculation available with the management of such Post-Employment Benefits and other long term employee benefits, the quantum of deviation cannot be ascertained. If the company had followed the method accounting as per Ind AS 19, then employee benefit expense would have increased and correspondingly Profit for the period would have reduced.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Principal Audit Procedures: The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands as on year ended March 31, 2024 from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions as at April 1, 2023 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties. Refer Notes 32(i) to the Standalone Financial Statements. 2 Foreign exchange fluctuation and export policies of India and other countries are considered to be Key Audit Matters. Principal Audit Procedures: A significant portion of revenue is generated through export of products of the company. Any change in the duty structure, import and export policy has significant bearing on revenue realization of the Company. Fluctuation in exchange rate of Indian currency has significant bearing on profitability. Our audit approach includes verification of balances outstanding (Debits and Credits); on account of foreign exchange; as at the end of the year and to assure that the same is adjusted to a value at the exchange rate that is prevailing at the close of last day of the current year. 3 Valuation, Accuracy, Completeness and disclosures pertaining to Inventories with reference to Ind AS 2 Principal Audit Procedures: Inventories constitutes material component of financial statement. We performed the following audit procedures to audit the existence and condition of inventories as per the guidance provided in SA 501 "Audit Evidence Specific Considerations for Selected Items", as at the year-end: Correctness, completeness and valuation are critical for reflecting true and fair financial results of operations. a) Performed test counts by tracing items from managements counts records to the physical inventories and tracing the items selected from physical inventory to managements count records. b) Evaluated the design and implementation of the controls over physical verification of inventory and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls throughout the year. c) Testing on sample basis the accuracy of cost of inventory by verifying supporting documents. d) Performed alternate procedures which included inspection of supporting documentation relating to purchases, sales and production records relating to inventory as at year-end. e) Discussion with those charged with responsibility of overlooking inventory management process.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board of Directors report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Board of Directors report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud and error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the interim condensed standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the interim condensed standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the interim condensed standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may be reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: -

a) We have sought & obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of such books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act except for Ind AS 19 on Employee Benefits in respect of provision for Long Term Employee Benefit & Defined Benefit plans.

e) In our opinion, the tax demands litigation matters described in Sr. No. 1 of "Key Audit Matters" paragraph above, if decided against the company, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act. g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended;

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

vii. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 32(i) to the financial statements;

viii.The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

ix. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

x. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(d) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(e) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

xi. The company has not declared any dividend during the year.

xii. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For RAJENDRA SHARMA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: - 108390W (RAJENDRA RATANLAL SHARMA) PARTNER Membership No.: 044393 UDIN: 24044393BKCJZO5536

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT of MOHIT INDUSTRIES LIMITED FOR year ended 31ST MARCH, 2024

(Referred to in Paragraph ‘1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment Property are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory between physical inventory and book records were noticed on physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The material differences between such quarterly returns or statements and books of account of the company are reported in Note No. 44(ii) of the Audited Financial Statements of the company.

iii. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The Company has made investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans, secured or unsecured to parties other than subsidiaries, associates and joint venture during the year, the details of which are as follows:

Particulars Loans (In Rs. Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year -- Others 923.86 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases -- Others 1055.13

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of grant of all loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans, there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and hence we are unable to make specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, as there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, hence there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties

(f) The company has granted loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of such loan granted is given below:

Particulars All Parties (Rs. in lakhs) Promoters (Rs. in Lakhs) Related Parties (Rs. in Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans -- Repayable on Demand (A) -- -- -- -- Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 923.86 -- -- Total (A+B) 923.86 -- -- % of loans / advances in nature of loans to total loans 100% -- --

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State

Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of duty of customs which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. Details of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax (VAT), Entry Tax and Cess which have not been deposited as on 31 March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of The Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Gujarat Entry Tax Laws Gujarat Entry Tax 433.18 FY 2006-07 First Appellate Authority Gujarat Entry Tax Laws Gujarat Entry Tax 1097.25 FY 2007-08 First Appellate Authority Gujarat Entry Tax Laws Gujarat Entry Tax 513.82 FY 2009-10 First Appellate Authority Gujarat VAT Act Gujarat VAT 301.49 FY 2010-11 First Appellate Authority Gujarat Entry Tax Laws Gujarat Entry Tax 323.53 FY 2010-11 First Appellate Authority Gujarat VAT Act Gujarat VAT 72.05 FY 2011-12 First Appellate Authority (Set Aside by Tribunal) Gujarat Entry Tax Laws Gujarat Entry Tax 577.26 FY 2011-12 Appeal pending before Tribunal Gujarat VAT Act Gujarat VAT 18.57 FY 2012-13 Appeal pending before Tribunal Gujarat Entry Tax Laws Gujarat Entry Tax 339.64 FY 2012-13 First Appellate Authority Central Excise Act Excise Duty & Penalty 137.58 Various Periods CESTAT, Ahmedabad Central Excise Act Excise duty rebate rejection 8.90 2013-14 Commissioner (Appeals), Surat Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 5.71 A.Y. 2011-12 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Surat Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 53.80 A.Y. 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Surat CGST and GGST Act, 2017 GST Interest demand 2.65 F.Y. 2017-18 First Appellate Authority

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii)of the Order are not applicable.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, since no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit, accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company ("CIC") as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company does not have any CICs, which are part of the Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit. The amount of cash loss so incurred is Rs. 109.08 Lakhs. The company has not incurred any cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year. In calculation of figure of cash loss, the effect of non-provision for Post-Employment Benefits and other long term employee benefits under Defined Benefit Plans on accrual basis is not taken into consideration as same cannot be quantified.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to information & explanation given to us, the provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable in the case of the company. Hence, reporting requirement under Clause (xx)(a) and (b) of the order is not applicable in the case of the company.

For RAJENDRA SHARMA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.:- 108390W (RAJENDRA RATANLAL SHARMA) PARTNER Membership No. : 044393 UDIN: 24044393BKCJZO5536 Surat, 29th May, 2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report of Even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Mohit Industries Limited for year ended on 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Mohit Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of standalone financial statements of the

Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.