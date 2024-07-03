iifl-logo-icon 1
Sahaj Fashions Ltd Share Price

15
(5.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

  • Open14.95
  • Day's High15
  • 52 Wk High35.4
  • Prev. Close14.2
  • Day's Low14.95
  • 52 Wk Low 12.6
  • Turnover (lac)2.4
  • P/E19.72
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.75
  • Div. Yield0
Sahaj Fashions Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Nov, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sahaj Fashions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sahaj Fashions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:19 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.65%

Non-Promoter- 35.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sahaj Fashions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.17

8.69

7.41

7.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.62

11.15

6.96

6.52

Net Worth

33.79

19.84

14.37

13.93

Minority Interest

Sahaj Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,460.55

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.58

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

156.16

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487.1

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,007.9

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sahaj Fashions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sahaj Fashions Ltd

Summary

Sahaj Fashions Limited was incorporated as Sahaj Fashions Private Limited dated May 20, 2011 by RoC at Jaipur. The Company converted into a Public Company on April 02, 2018 and the name was changed to Sahaj Fashions Limited on April 17, 2018 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC, Jaipur. The Company is dealing in manufacturing of international standard fabric which is used for Garments, Home Furnishings and Industrial Appliances, etc. It has experience in manufacturing of primarily cotton suiting fabric and cotton shirting fabric apart from polyster based and cotton-polyster blended fabrics. It manufacture cotton yarn dyed fabrics which are almost in demand by garment manufacturing industry. The Company was set up in year, 2011 to manufacture international standard fabric. Hence, it purchased land in Kishangarh, Rajasthan to establish a manufacturing unit which got completed and the unit started commercial production on April 04, 2012 in a record time of 6 months from the date of laying the foundation stone.In year 2014, it exposed the product to international markets through Merchant Exporters in which the Company hardly had to face the risk of forex fluctuation. In 2015, it expanded with backward integration which is a pre-process of fabric weaving by setting up a Yarn Sizing Unit in the Rajasthan facility thereby improving the quality and timely delivery of the orders.In the year 2016, the Company set up an office at Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra to tap t
Company FAQs

What is the Sahaj Fashions Ltd share price today?

The Sahaj Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sahaj Fashions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahaj Fashions Ltd is ₹19.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sahaj Fashions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sahaj Fashions Ltd is 19.72 and 0.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sahaj Fashions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahaj Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahaj Fashions Ltd is ₹12.6 and ₹35.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sahaj Fashions Ltd?

Sahaj Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -50.35%, 6 Month at -32.38%, 3 Month at -21.11% and 1 Month at -12.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sahaj Fashions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sahaj Fashions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.35 %

