SectorTextiles
Open₹14.95
Prev. Close₹14.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.4
Day's High₹15
Day's Low₹14.95
52 Week's High₹35.4
52 Week's Low₹12.6
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.75
P/E19.72
EPS0.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.17
8.69
7.41
7.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.62
11.15
6.96
6.52
Net Worth
33.79
19.84
14.37
13.93
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,460.55
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.58
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
156.16
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487.1
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,007.9
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Sahaj Fashions Ltd
Summary
Sahaj Fashions Limited was incorporated as Sahaj Fashions Private Limited dated May 20, 2011 by RoC at Jaipur. The Company converted into a Public Company on April 02, 2018 and the name was changed to Sahaj Fashions Limited on April 17, 2018 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC, Jaipur. The Company is dealing in manufacturing of international standard fabric which is used for Garments, Home Furnishings and Industrial Appliances, etc. It has experience in manufacturing of primarily cotton suiting fabric and cotton shirting fabric apart from polyster based and cotton-polyster blended fabrics. It manufacture cotton yarn dyed fabrics which are almost in demand by garment manufacturing industry. The Company was set up in year, 2011 to manufacture international standard fabric. Hence, it purchased land in Kishangarh, Rajasthan to establish a manufacturing unit which got completed and the unit started commercial production on April 04, 2012 in a record time of 6 months from the date of laying the foundation stone.In year 2014, it exposed the product to international markets through Merchant Exporters in which the Company hardly had to face the risk of forex fluctuation. In 2015, it expanded with backward integration which is a pre-process of fabric weaving by setting up a Yarn Sizing Unit in the Rajasthan facility thereby improving the quality and timely delivery of the orders.In the year 2016, the Company set up an office at Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra to tap t
The Sahaj Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahaj Fashions Ltd is ₹19.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sahaj Fashions Ltd is 19.72 and 0.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahaj Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahaj Fashions Ltd is ₹12.6 and ₹35.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sahaj Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -50.35%, 6 Month at -32.38%, 3 Month at -21.11% and 1 Month at -12.35%.
