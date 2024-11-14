iifl-logo-icon 1
Sahaj Fashions Ltd Board Meeting

12.9
(-7.19%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sahaj Fashions CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 SAHAJ : 25-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 14, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 25, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
To consider and approve Draft Notice to the Shareholders convening the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company and other business matters Sahaj Fashions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Sep 202428 Sep 2024
Sahaj Fashions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 28, 2024.
Board Meeting15 Jul 20246 Jul 2024
1. To consider and approve Draft Notice to the Shareholders convening the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. To consider and approve Draft Director s Report along with Report on Corporate Governance, Management Discussion and Analysis and various annexure thereto for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Intimation for Cancellation of Meeting of Board of Directors of the company dated 15-07-2024 due to unavoidable circumstances (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202415 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Sahaj Fashions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20242 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Sahaj Fashions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024) Sahaj Fashions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 20241 Mar 2024
To consider and approve for change in registered office address of the Company and other business matters Sahaj Fashions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/03/2024)

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.