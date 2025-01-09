Sahaj Fashions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.17
8.69
7.41
7.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.62
11.15
6.96
6.52
Net Worth
33.79
19.84
14.37
13.93
Minority Interest
Debt
36.17
40.13
42.43
40.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.22
0.23
0.23
0.24
Total Liabilities
70.18
60.2
57.03
54.43
Fixed Assets
10.5
8.15
9.16
10.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
59.34
50.33
46.14
43.85
Inventories
28.26
22.96
15.69
18.48
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
45.34
39.29
45.92
37.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.89
0.57
0.47
0.43
Sundry Creditors
-13.84
-10.68
-15.23
-11.59
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.31
-1.81
-0.71
-1.08
Cash
0.33
1.73
1.76
0.47
Total Assets
70.17
60.21
57.06
54.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.