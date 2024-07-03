Sahaj Fashions Ltd Summary

Sahaj Fashions Limited was incorporated as Sahaj Fashions Private Limited dated May 20, 2011 by RoC at Jaipur. The Company converted into a Public Company on April 02, 2018 and the name was changed to Sahaj Fashions Limited on April 17, 2018 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC, Jaipur. The Company is dealing in manufacturing of international standard fabric which is used for Garments, Home Furnishings and Industrial Appliances, etc. It has experience in manufacturing of primarily cotton suiting fabric and cotton shirting fabric apart from polyster based and cotton-polyster blended fabrics. It manufacture cotton yarn dyed fabrics which are almost in demand by garment manufacturing industry. The Company was set up in year, 2011 to manufacture international standard fabric. Hence, it purchased land in Kishangarh, Rajasthan to establish a manufacturing unit which got completed and the unit started commercial production on April 04, 2012 in a record time of 6 months from the date of laying the foundation stone.In year 2014, it exposed the product to international markets through Merchant Exporters in which the Company hardly had to face the risk of forex fluctuation. In 2015, it expanded with backward integration which is a pre-process of fabric weaving by setting up a Yarn Sizing Unit in the Rajasthan facility thereby improving the quality and timely delivery of the orders.In the year 2016, the Company set up an office at Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra to tap the nearby market regions of fine count shirting fabric and with this, consequently, Sahaj became a famous in the market for the manufacturers based there. Due to appropriate geographical locations it is well connected to various important cities of India by the means of road, rail and air transportation.In August 2023, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 46,52,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 13.95 Crores comprising a Fresh Issue of 44,76,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 13.43 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 1,76,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 0.52 Crore.