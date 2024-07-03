SectorTextiles
Open₹72.9
Prev. Close₹72.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.86
Day's High₹73.15
Day's Low₹71.5
52 Week's High₹101
52 Week's Low₹51.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)181.01
P/E14.81
EPS4.9
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.95
17.55
2.25
2.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.94
12.57
18.76
18.54
Net Worth
83.89
30.12
21.01
20.79
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shri Techtex Ltd
Summary
Shree Techtex Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Shree Techtex Company, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated January 7, 2011. Later on, name of M/s Shree Tech Tex Company changed to M/s Shri Techtex on July 03, 2018 by amendment in Deed of Partnership. M/s Shri Techtex thereafter, was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Shri Techtex Private Limited dated September 08, 2018 from the Central Registration Center. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on December 31, 2022 and its name was changed to Shri Techtex Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company dated January 03, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Polypropylene (PP) Non-Woven Fabric. The manufacturing facility is situated at Dholka Taluka in Ahmedabad District of Gujarat having an installed capacity of 3600 MT PP non-woven fabric per annum. Since FY 2011, as a Partnership firm, the Company was engaged in the business of industrial trading activity in Polymers, Chemicals, Packaging Materials and other allied products. Later, in 2021, the Company acquired Equity Shares of Aurum Fabrictech Private Limited and Aurum Fabrictech became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective on April 01, 2021.A S
Read More
The Shri Techtex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Techtex Ltd is ₹181.01 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shri Techtex Ltd is 14.81 and 2.16 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Techtex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Techtex Ltd is ₹51.5 and ₹101 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Shri Techtex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.47%, 6 Month at 7.96%, 3 Month at 18.64% and 1 Month at 15.71%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.