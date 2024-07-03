iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Techtex Ltd Share Price

72.55
(0.42%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open72.9
  • Day's High73.15
  • 52 Wk High101
  • Prev. Close72.25
  • Day's Low71.5
  • 52 Wk Low 51.5
  • Turnover (lac)18.86
  • P/E14.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)181.01
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shri Techtex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Shri Techtex Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Shri Techtex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shri Techtex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:27 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Aug-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.34%

Non-Promoter- 1.81%

Institutions: 1.81%

Non-Institutions: 27.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Techtex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.95

17.55

2.25

2.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

58.94

12.57

18.76

18.54

Net Worth

83.89

30.12

21.01

20.79

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shri Techtex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shri Techtex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Techtex Ltd

Summary

Shree Techtex Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Shree Techtex Company, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated January 7, 2011. Later on, name of M/s Shree Tech Tex Company changed to M/s Shri Techtex on July 03, 2018 by amendment in Deed of Partnership. M/s Shri Techtex thereafter, was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Shri Techtex Private Limited dated September 08, 2018 from the Central Registration Center. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on December 31, 2022 and its name was changed to Shri Techtex Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company dated January 03, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Polypropylene (PP) Non-Woven Fabric. The manufacturing facility is situated at Dholka Taluka in Ahmedabad District of Gujarat having an installed capacity of 3600 MT PP non-woven fabric per annum. Since FY 2011, as a Partnership firm, the Company was engaged in the business of industrial trading activity in Polymers, Chemicals, Packaging Materials and other allied products. Later, in 2021, the Company acquired Equity Shares of Aurum Fabrictech Private Limited and Aurum Fabrictech became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective on April 01, 2021.A S
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shri Techtex Ltd share price today?

The Shri Techtex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Techtex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Techtex Ltd is ₹181.01 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Techtex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Techtex Ltd is 14.81 and 2.16 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Techtex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Techtex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Techtex Ltd is ₹51.5 and ₹101 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shri Techtex Ltd?

Shri Techtex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.47%, 6 Month at 7.96%, 3 Month at 18.64% and 1 Month at 15.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Techtex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Techtex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.34 %
Institutions - 3.75 %
Public - 25.91 %

