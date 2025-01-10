Shri Techtex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.95
17.55
2.25
2.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.94
12.57
18.76
18.54
Net Worth
83.89
30.12
21.01
20.79
Minority Interest
Debt
11.27
31.89
24.52
14.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.44
0.39
0.21
0.41
Total Liabilities
96.6
62.4
45.74
36.19
Fixed Assets
46.27
39.37
36.53
24.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.44
0.07
0.05
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.01
0
0.05
Networking Capital
34.38
22
8.77
11.29
Inventories
13.95
11.65
4.35
1.65
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
19.16
11.71
10.01
11.19
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.75
10.12
1.49
8.84
Sundry Creditors
-2.49
-4.76
-5.67
-4.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.99
-6.72
-1.41
-6.31
Cash
2.48
0.95
0.4
0.69
Total Assets
96.59
62.4
45.75
36.19
No Record Found
