Shri Techtex Ltd Summary

Shree Techtex Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Shree Techtex Company, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated January 7, 2011. Later on, name of M/s Shree Tech Tex Company changed to M/s Shri Techtex on July 03, 2018 by amendment in Deed of Partnership. M/s Shri Techtex thereafter, was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Shri Techtex Private Limited dated September 08, 2018 from the Central Registration Center. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on December 31, 2022 and its name was changed to Shri Techtex Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company dated January 03, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Polypropylene (PP) Non-Woven Fabric. The manufacturing facility is situated at Dholka Taluka in Ahmedabad District of Gujarat having an installed capacity of 3600 MT PP non-woven fabric per annum. Since FY 2011, as a Partnership firm, the Company was engaged in the business of industrial trading activity in Polymers, Chemicals, Packaging Materials and other allied products. Later, in 2021, the Company acquired Equity Shares of Aurum Fabrictech Private Limited and Aurum Fabrictech became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective on April 01, 2021.A Scheme of Arrangement between Shri Techtex Limited (Demerged Company), Aurum Fabrictech Private Limited (Resultant Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors was approved by Regional Director Ahmedabad on December 24, 2021, which became effective from the Appointed Date, April 01, 2021. However, the whole undertaking of Demerged Company of contract manufacturing was transferred to and vested in as a going concern with the Resultant Company (Aurum Fabritech Private Limited), as a result of demerger and consequently, Aurum Fabritech Private Limited was converted to LLP w.e.f. February 02, 2022. After the demerger process got completed, the Company engaged in the business of manufacturing of Polypropylene (PP) Non-Woven Fabric.The Company is planning to come out with a Public Issue of issuing 74,00,000 equity shares through fresh issue.