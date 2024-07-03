SectorTextiles
Open₹1,315
Prev. Close₹1,310.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹1,315
Day's Low₹1,315
52 Week's High₹1,653.4
52 Week's Low₹1,201
Book Value₹1,114.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)791.22
P/E10.14
EPS129.38
Divi. Yield0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.02
6.02
6.02
6.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
619.76
566.79
546.98
675.9
Net Worth
625.78
572.81
553
682.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
395.75
458.04
376.11
393.54
yoy growth (%)
-13.59
21.78
-4.42
14.72
Raw materials
-222.97
-249.1
-188.05
-217.14
As % of sales
56.34
54.38
49.99
55.17
Employee costs
-57.83
-76.18
-67.53
-63.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
93.01
61.84
73.97
65.82
Depreciation
-4.5
-4.3
-4.36
-7.91
Tax paid
-17.29
-13.72
-19.9
-16.94
Working capital
-1.79
30.89
-5.26
11.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.59
21.78
-4.42
14.72
Op profit growth
-7.72
2.81
26.7
-2.69
EBIT growth
50.21
-16.9
12.68
28.26
Net profit growth
57.35
-11.01
9.28
35.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
131.7
121.55
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
131.7
121.55
Other Operating Income
-
-
Other Income
5.37
1.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman and MD & CEO
H V Kanoria
Non Executive Director
Malati Kanoria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditya Banerjee
Whole-time Director
Utkarsh Kanoria
Independent Director
Rashmi Prashad
Whole Time Director
Abhishek Murarka
Independent Director
Deo Kishan Mohta
Independent Director
Siddharth Jhajharia
Independent Director
Sutirtha Bhattacharya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cheviot Company Ltd
Summary
Cheviot Company Limited was incorporated on December 27, 1897 with the name Delta Jute Mills Company Ltd. In September 1976, the company name was changed to Cheviot Company Ltd. The company manufactures and exports jute yarns and fabrics in India and internationally. The Company is renowned for manufacturing superior quality Hessian fabrics for export market at the Export Oriented Unit situated at Falta Special Economic Zone in West Bengal, India.They operate two business segments, namely Jute goods and Captive power generation. Their jute products include sacking bags, sacking cloth, hessian cloth and bags and decorative fabrics.In May 1967, Budge Budge Jute Mills Company and Cheviot Jute Mills Company were amalgamated with the company and subsequently In January 1968, the company was renamed as Budge Budge Amalgamated Mills Ltd.In 1972, the management of the company was transferred to B D Kanoria, B N Jhunjhunwala and S P Poddar. In the year 1986, they set up a new unit at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for the manufacture of HDPE/PP laminated and unlaminated woven sacks and fabrics.During the year 1993-94, the company expanded their jute yarn capacity from 1570 MT to 3313 MT. In the year 1995, the company was accorded the Export House status. In January 1997, the company commenced commercial production of high grade industrial fabrics in their Export Oriented Unit at Budge-Budge. During the year 1996-97, Elite (India) Ltd became a subsidiary of the company. During the year 199
Read More
The Cheviot Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1315 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cheviot Company Ltd is ₹791.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cheviot Company Ltd is 10.14 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cheviot Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cheviot Company Ltd is ₹1201 and ₹1653.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cheviot Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 4.36%, 1 Year at -8.13%, 6 Month at -7.21%, 3 Month at -6.08% and 1 Month at 2.67%.
