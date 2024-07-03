Summary

Cheviot Company Limited was incorporated on December 27, 1897 with the name Delta Jute Mills Company Ltd. In September 1976, the company name was changed to Cheviot Company Ltd. The company manufactures and exports jute yarns and fabrics in India and internationally. The Company is renowned for manufacturing superior quality Hessian fabrics for export market at the Export Oriented Unit situated at Falta Special Economic Zone in West Bengal, India.They operate two business segments, namely Jute goods and Captive power generation. Their jute products include sacking bags, sacking cloth, hessian cloth and bags and decorative fabrics.In May 1967, Budge Budge Jute Mills Company and Cheviot Jute Mills Company were amalgamated with the company and subsequently In January 1968, the company was renamed as Budge Budge Amalgamated Mills Ltd.In 1972, the management of the company was transferred to B D Kanoria, B N Jhunjhunwala and S P Poddar. In the year 1986, they set up a new unit at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for the manufacture of HDPE/PP laminated and unlaminated woven sacks and fabrics.During the year 1993-94, the company expanded their jute yarn capacity from 1570 MT to 3313 MT. In the year 1995, the company was accorded the Export House status. In January 1997, the company commenced commercial production of high grade industrial fabrics in their Export Oriented Unit at Budge-Budge. During the year 1996-97, Elite (India) Ltd became a subsidiary of the company. During the year 199

