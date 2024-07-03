iifl-logo-icon 1
Cheviot Company Ltd Share Price

1,315
(0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:11 AM

  • Open1,315
  • Day's High1,315
  • 52 Wk High1,653.4
  • Prev. Close1,310.15
  • Day's Low1,315
  • 52 Wk Low 1,201
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E10.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,114.82
  • EPS129.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)791.22
  • Div. Yield0.38
No Records Found

Cheviot Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1,315

Prev. Close

1,310.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

1,315

Day's Low

1,315

52 Week's High

1,653.4

52 Week's Low

1,201

Book Value

1,114.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

791.22

P/E

10.14

EPS

129.38

Divi. Yield

0.38

Cheviot Company Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

25 May 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 14 Jun, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Cheviot Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cheviot Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:28 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.56%

Institutions: 0.56%

Non-Institutions: 24.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cheviot Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.02

6.02

6.02

6.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

619.76

566.79

546.98

675.9

Net Worth

625.78

572.81

553

682.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

395.75

458.04

376.11

393.54

yoy growth (%)

-13.59

21.78

-4.42

14.72

Raw materials

-222.97

-249.1

-188.05

-217.14

As % of sales

56.34

54.38

49.99

55.17

Employee costs

-57.83

-76.18

-67.53

-63.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

93.01

61.84

73.97

65.82

Depreciation

-4.5

-4.3

-4.36

-7.91

Tax paid

-17.29

-13.72

-19.9

-16.94

Working capital

-1.79

30.89

-5.26

11.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.59

21.78

-4.42

14.72

Op profit growth

-7.72

2.81

26.7

-2.69

EBIT growth

50.21

-16.9

12.68

28.26

Net profit growth

57.35

-11.01

9.28

35.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2003Mar-2002

Gross Sales

131.7

121.55

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

131.7

121.55

Other Operating Income

-

-

Other Income

5.37

1.87

Cheviot Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cheviot Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman and MD & CEO

H V Kanoria

Non Executive Director

Malati Kanoria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditya Banerjee

Whole-time Director

Utkarsh Kanoria

Independent Director

Rashmi Prashad

Whole Time Director

Abhishek Murarka

Independent Director

Deo Kishan Mohta

Independent Director

Siddharth Jhajharia

Independent Director

Sutirtha Bhattacharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cheviot Company Ltd

Summary

Cheviot Company Limited was incorporated on December 27, 1897 with the name Delta Jute Mills Company Ltd. In September 1976, the company name was changed to Cheviot Company Ltd. The company manufactures and exports jute yarns and fabrics in India and internationally. The Company is renowned for manufacturing superior quality Hessian fabrics for export market at the Export Oriented Unit situated at Falta Special Economic Zone in West Bengal, India.They operate two business segments, namely Jute goods and Captive power generation. Their jute products include sacking bags, sacking cloth, hessian cloth and bags and decorative fabrics.In May 1967, Budge Budge Jute Mills Company and Cheviot Jute Mills Company were amalgamated with the company and subsequently In January 1968, the company was renamed as Budge Budge Amalgamated Mills Ltd.In 1972, the management of the company was transferred to B D Kanoria, B N Jhunjhunwala and S P Poddar. In the year 1986, they set up a new unit at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for the manufacture of HDPE/PP laminated and unlaminated woven sacks and fabrics.During the year 1993-94, the company expanded their jute yarn capacity from 1570 MT to 3313 MT. In the year 1995, the company was accorded the Export House status. In January 1997, the company commenced commercial production of high grade industrial fabrics in their Export Oriented Unit at Budge-Budge. During the year 1996-97, Elite (India) Ltd became a subsidiary of the company. During the year 199
Company FAQs

What is the Cheviot Company Ltd share price today?

The Cheviot Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1315 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cheviot Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cheviot Company Ltd is ₹791.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cheviot Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cheviot Company Ltd is 10.14 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cheviot Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cheviot Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cheviot Company Ltd is ₹1201 and ₹1653.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cheviot Company Ltd?

Cheviot Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 4.36%, 1 Year at -8.13%, 6 Month at -7.21%, 3 Month at -6.08% and 1 Month at 2.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cheviot Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cheviot Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.88 %
Institutions - 0.56 %
Public - 24.56 %

