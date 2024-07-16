|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|24 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting - For Approving Audited Financial Results, Recommend Dividend and Proposal for Buy Back Pursuant To Reg 33 And 30 Of SEBI (LODR) The Board of Directors have decided to hold the 126th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 9th August, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through video conferencing or other audio visual means. Notice of the 126th Annual General Meeting of the Company convened to be held on Friday, 9th August, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024) A summary of the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 9th August 2024 is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
