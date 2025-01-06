iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cheviot Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,264.4
(-3.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cheviot Company Ltd

Cheviot Company FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

93.01

61.84

73.97

65.82

Depreciation

-4.5

-4.3

-4.36

-7.91

Tax paid

-17.29

-13.72

-19.9

-16.94

Working capital

-1.79

30.89

-5.26

11.42

Other operating items

Operating

69.41

74.7

44.44

52.37

Capital expenditure

-2.14

78.34

1.86

12.08

Free cash flow

67.26

153.04

46.3

64.45

Equity raised

1,216.67

1,097.85

911.85

834.14

Investing

66.77

-9.4

19.1

58.44

Financing

6.32

0.13

-1.02

7.37

Dividends paid

0

31.04

0

0

Net in cash

1,357.03

1,272.66

976.24

964.41

Cheviot Company : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cheviot Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.