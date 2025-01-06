Cheviot Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
93.01
61.84
73.97
65.82
Depreciation
-4.5
-4.3
-4.36
-7.91
Tax paid
-17.29
-13.72
-19.9
-16.94
Working capital
-1.79
30.89
-5.26
11.42
Other operating items
Operating
69.41
74.7
44.44
52.37
Capital expenditure
-2.14
78.34
1.86
12.08
Free cash flow
67.26
153.04
46.3
64.45
Equity raised
1,216.67
1,097.85
911.85
834.14
Investing
66.77
-9.4
19.1
58.44
Financing
6.32
0.13
-1.02
7.37
Dividends paid
0
31.04
0
0
Net in cash
1,357.03
1,272.66
976.24
964.41
