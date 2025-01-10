Cheviot Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.02
6.02
6.02
6.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
619.76
566.79
546.98
675.9
Net Worth
625.78
572.81
553
682.17
Minority Interest
Debt
8.93
6.8
8.53
9.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.06
12.28
13.73
24.36
Total Liabilities
648.77
591.89
575.26
716.2
Fixed Assets
206.32
208.35
185.05
247.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
320.75
257.71
231.82
322.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.82
0.9
0.83
0.97
Networking Capital
117.92
116.33
133.27
131.57
Inventories
106.64
100.32
87.7
82.15
Inventory Days
75.76
Sundry Debtors
30.18
33.85
49.47
42.07
Debtor Days
38.8
Other Current Assets
13.66
13.11
27.74
31.41
Sundry Creditors
-10.51
-7.29
-6.92
-5.3
Creditor Days
4.88
Other Current Liabilities
-22.05
-23.66
-24.72
-18.76
Cash
2.95
8.6
24.3
13.33
Total Assets
648.76
591.89
575.27
716.21
