|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
395.75
458.04
376.11
393.54
yoy growth (%)
-13.59
21.78
-4.42
14.72
Raw materials
-222.97
-249.1
-188.05
-217.14
As % of sales
56.34
54.38
49.99
55.17
Employee costs
-57.83
-76.18
-67.53
-63.91
As % of sales
14.61
16.63
17.95
16.24
Other costs
-62.53
-75.96
-65.27
-68.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.8
16.58
17.35
17.5
Operating profit
52.41
56.8
55.24
43.6
OPM
13.24
12.4
14.68
11.08
Depreciation
-4.5
-4.3
-4.36
-7.91
Interest expense
-0.43
-0.36
-0.89
-0.61
Other income
45.54
9.71
23.98
30.75
Profit before tax
93.01
61.84
73.97
65.82
Taxes
-17.29
-13.72
-19.9
-16.94
Tax rate
-18.59
-22.19
-26.9
-25.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
75.72
48.12
54.07
48.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.6
Net profit
75.72
48.12
54.07
49.48
yoy growth (%)
57.35
-11.01
9.28
35.65
NPM
19.13
10.5
14.37
12.57
