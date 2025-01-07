iifl-logo-icon 1
Cheviot Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,284.4
(1.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:19:30 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

395.75

458.04

376.11

393.54

yoy growth (%)

-13.59

21.78

-4.42

14.72

Raw materials

-222.97

-249.1

-188.05

-217.14

As % of sales

56.34

54.38

49.99

55.17

Employee costs

-57.83

-76.18

-67.53

-63.91

As % of sales

14.61

16.63

17.95

16.24

Other costs

-62.53

-75.96

-65.27

-68.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.8

16.58

17.35

17.5

Operating profit

52.41

56.8

55.24

43.6

OPM

13.24

12.4

14.68

11.08

Depreciation

-4.5

-4.3

-4.36

-7.91

Interest expense

-0.43

-0.36

-0.89

-0.61

Other income

45.54

9.71

23.98

30.75

Profit before tax

93.01

61.84

73.97

65.82

Taxes

-17.29

-13.72

-19.9

-16.94

Tax rate

-18.59

-22.19

-26.9

-25.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

75.72

48.12

54.07

48.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.6

Net profit

75.72

48.12

54.07

49.48

yoy growth (%)

57.35

-11.01

9.28

35.65

NPM

19.13

10.5

14.37

12.57

