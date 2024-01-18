iifl-logo-icon 1
Cheviot Company Ltd Dividend

1,216.7
(0.42%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:03 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 May 202414 Jun 202414 Jun 2024550Final
Outcome of Board Meeting - For Approving Audited Financial Results, Recommend Dividend and Proposal for Buy Back Pursuant To Reg 33 And 30 Of SEBI (LODR) recommendation of final dividend of ? 5/- (Rupees Five) per ordinary share on 60,16,875 fully paid-up ordinary shares of face value of ? 10/- each (50%) aggregating to ? 3,00,84,375/- (Rupees Three Crores Eighty-Four Thousand Three Hundred Seventy-Five Only) for the year ended 31st March 2024, payable to those members, whose names shall appear in the Companys Register of Members and as Beneficial Owners as per details to be furnished by the Depositories at the close of business hours on Friday, 14th June, 2024, being the Record Date fixed for the purpose of dividend, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the Company convened to be held on Friday, 9th August, 2024 Record Date for the purpose of buy Back and Dividend is fixed on Friday, 14th June, 2024

