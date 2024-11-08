|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|CHEVIOT CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|CHEVIOT CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|CHEVIOT CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - For Approving Audited Financial Results, Recommend Dividend and Proposal for Buy Back Pursuant To Reg 33 And 30 Of SEBI (LODR) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|CHEVIOT CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Results for the quarter and nine-months ended 31st December 2023 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th January, 2024 considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sutirtha Bhattacharya, Mr. Deo Kishan Mohta and Mr. Siddharth Jhajharia as Additional Directors in the capacity of Independent Directors of the Company with effect from 1st April, 2024 and re-appointment of Mrs. Rashmi Prashad as Independent Director for a second term with effect from 1st April, 2024, subject to approval of the members. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)
