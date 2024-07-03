SectorTextiles
Open₹1.81
Prev. Close₹1.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.65
Day's High₹1.85
Day's Low₹1.75
52 Week's High₹5.95
52 Week's Low₹1.61
Book Value₹1.69
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)82.35
P/E46.25
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.26
23.26
9.19
9.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.07
4.55
16.27
20.84
Net Worth
31.33
27.81
25.46
30.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
137.52
159.44
206.87
130.25
yoy growth (%)
-13.74
-22.92
58.82
32.32
Raw materials
-103.9
-120.4
-165.44
-90.12
As % of sales
75.55
75.51
79.97
69.18
Employee costs
-2.47
-3.78
-3.66
-3.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.13
0.54
3.28
3.96
Depreciation
-2.75
-2.65
-2.15
-2.06
Tax paid
0.25
-0.15
-0.05
-0.94
Working capital
-1.91
0.57
16.81
8.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.74
-22.92
58.82
32.32
Op profit growth
-7.89
-34.59
1.21
47.69
EBIT growth
-23.52
-51.65
-4.59
56.65
Net profit growth
0.08
-87.82
6.82
-2,435.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hiralal Parekh
Whole-time Director
Latadevi Parekh
Director
Vandani Chowdhary
Whole-time Director
Nishita Shah
Additional Director
Diyaprakash J Chechani
Additional Director
Parag K Jagetiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Brinda Nathwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vinny Overseas Ltd
Summary
Established in 1992 by Late Shri Mohanlalji Parekh & HIralalji Parekh, Vinny Overseas Limited originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vinny Overseas Private Limited on May 29, 1992. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Vinny Overseas Limited on March 02, 2017. The Company is engaged in the processing of fabrics for shirting, suiting and dress materials through manufacturing process of weaving, dyeing, printing and finishing. The Company procures Grey Fabric from the domestic market and further dyes the same as per the clients requirements on the basis of quality of the fabric, sizing requirements etc. The Company is also engaged in Job-Work for wholesale cloth merchants and also trade in grey cloth as per the order received from the customer. The Companys products offering can be largely classified into Shirting Fabrics, Shooting Fabrics, Polyester Fabrics, Dress Materials and Cotton Fabrics. Established in 1992, with over two decades of experience in the textile industry, the company caters both domestic and international clients. The Company has also been recognized by Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as a One Star Export House and holds a valid certificate upto 2020. Also, the company holds the Registration cum Membership certificate as Manufacturer-Exporter from The Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council upto March 31,2021. Th
The Vinny Overseas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vinny Overseas Ltd is ₹82.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vinny Overseas Ltd is 46.25 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vinny Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vinny Overseas Ltd is ₹1.61 and ₹5.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vinny Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.87%, 3 Years at 31.46%, 1 Year at -36.55%, 6 Month at -40.84%, 3 Month at -35.44% and 1 Month at -0.54%.
