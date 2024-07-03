iifl-logo-icon 1
Vinny Overseas Ltd Share Price

1.77
(-3.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:44:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.81
  • Day's High1.85
  • 52 Wk High5.95
  • Prev. Close1.84
  • Day's Low1.75
  • 52 Wk Low 1.61
  • Turnover (lac)20.65
  • P/E46.25
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.69
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)82.35
  • Div. Yield0
Vinny Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.81

Prev. Close

1.84

Turnover(Lac.)

20.65

Day's High

1.85

Day's Low

1.75

52 Week's High

5.95

52 Week's Low

1.61

Book Value

1.69

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

82.35

P/E

46.25

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Vinny Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Vinny Overseas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vinny Overseas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:05 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.93%

Non-Promoter- 64.06%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 64.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vinny Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.26

23.26

9.19

9.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.07

4.55

16.27

20.84

Net Worth

31.33

27.81

25.46

30.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

137.52

159.44

206.87

130.25

yoy growth (%)

-13.74

-22.92

58.82

32.32

Raw materials

-103.9

-120.4

-165.44

-90.12

As % of sales

75.55

75.51

79.97

69.18

Employee costs

-2.47

-3.78

-3.66

-3.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.13

0.54

3.28

3.96

Depreciation

-2.75

-2.65

-2.15

-2.06

Tax paid

0.25

-0.15

-0.05

-0.94

Working capital

-1.91

0.57

16.81

8.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.74

-22.92

58.82

32.32

Op profit growth

-7.89

-34.59

1.21

47.69

EBIT growth

-23.52

-51.65

-4.59

56.65

Net profit growth

0.08

-87.82

6.82

-2,435.79

Vinny Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vinny Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hiralal Parekh

Whole-time Director

Latadevi Parekh

Director

Vandani Chowdhary

Whole-time Director

Nishita Shah

Additional Director

Diyaprakash J Chechani

Additional Director

Parag K Jagetiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Brinda Nathwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vinny Overseas Ltd

Summary

Established in 1992 by Late Shri Mohanlalji Parekh & HIralalji Parekh, Vinny Overseas Limited originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vinny Overseas Private Limited on May 29, 1992. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Vinny Overseas Limited on March 02, 2017. The Company is engaged in the processing of fabrics for shirting, suiting and dress materials through manufacturing process of weaving, dyeing, printing and finishing. The Company procures Grey Fabric from the domestic market and further dyes the same as per the clients requirements on the basis of quality of the fabric, sizing requirements etc. The Company is also engaged in Job-Work for wholesale cloth merchants and also trade in grey cloth as per the order received from the customer. The Companys products offering can be largely classified into Shirting Fabrics, Shooting Fabrics, Polyester Fabrics, Dress Materials and Cotton Fabrics. Established in 1992, with over two decades of experience in the textile industry, the company caters both domestic and international clients. The Company has also been recognized by Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as a One Star Export House and holds a valid certificate upto 2020. Also, the company holds the Registration cum Membership certificate as Manufacturer-Exporter from The Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council upto March 31,2021. Th
Company FAQs

What is the Vinny Overseas Ltd share price today?

The Vinny Overseas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vinny Overseas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vinny Overseas Ltd is ₹82.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vinny Overseas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vinny Overseas Ltd is 46.25 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vinny Overseas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vinny Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vinny Overseas Ltd is ₹1.61 and ₹5.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vinny Overseas Ltd?

Vinny Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.87%, 3 Years at 31.46%, 1 Year at -36.55%, 6 Month at -40.84%, 3 Month at -35.44% and 1 Month at -0.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vinny Overseas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vinny Overseas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 64.06 %

