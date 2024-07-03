Summary

Established in 1992 by Late Shri Mohanlalji Parekh & HIralalji Parekh, Vinny Overseas Limited originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vinny Overseas Private Limited on May 29, 1992. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Vinny Overseas Limited on March 02, 2017. The Company is engaged in the processing of fabrics for shirting, suiting and dress materials through manufacturing process of weaving, dyeing, printing and finishing. The Company procures Grey Fabric from the domestic market and further dyes the same as per the clients requirements on the basis of quality of the fabric, sizing requirements etc. The Company is also engaged in Job-Work for wholesale cloth merchants and also trade in grey cloth as per the order received from the customer. The Companys products offering can be largely classified into Shirting Fabrics, Shooting Fabrics, Polyester Fabrics, Dress Materials and Cotton Fabrics. Established in 1992, with over two decades of experience in the textile industry, the company caters both domestic and international clients. The Company has also been recognized by Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as a One Star Export House and holds a valid certificate upto 2020. Also, the company holds the Registration cum Membership certificate as Manufacturer-Exporter from The Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council upto March 31,2021. Th

