Vinny Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.74
(-5.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vinny Overseas Ltd

Vinny Overseas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.13

0.54

3.28

3.96

Depreciation

-2.75

-2.65

-2.15

-2.06

Tax paid

0.25

-0.15

-0.05

-0.94

Working capital

-1.91

0.57

16.81

8.95

Other operating items

Operating

-4.27

-1.69

17.87

9.9

Capital expenditure

-0.75

4.25

3.79

0.29

Free cash flow

-5.03

2.55

21.66

10.19

Equity raised

40.89

40.1

28.94

13

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

17.62

23.75

25.98

17.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

53.48

66.41

76.59

40.26

