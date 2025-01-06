Vinny Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.13
0.54
3.28
3.96
Depreciation
-2.75
-2.65
-2.15
-2.06
Tax paid
0.25
-0.15
-0.05
-0.94
Working capital
-1.91
0.57
16.81
8.95
Other operating items
Operating
-4.27
-1.69
17.87
9.9
Capital expenditure
-0.75
4.25
3.79
0.29
Free cash flow
-5.03
2.55
21.66
10.19
Equity raised
40.89
40.1
28.94
13
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
17.62
23.75
25.98
17.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
53.48
66.41
76.59
40.26
