|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
137.52
159.44
206.87
130.25
yoy growth (%)
-13.74
-22.92
58.82
32.32
Raw materials
-103.9
-120.4
-165.44
-90.12
As % of sales
75.55
75.51
79.97
69.18
Employee costs
-2.47
-3.78
-3.66
-3.03
As % of sales
1.8
2.37
1.77
2.32
Other costs
-26.4
-30.1
-29.89
-29.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.19
18.88
14.45
22.51
Operating profit
4.74
5.14
7.86
7.77
OPM
3.44
3.22
3.8
5.96
Depreciation
-2.75
-2.65
-2.15
-2.06
Interest expense
-1.99
-2.23
-2.47
-2.07
Other income
0.14
0.29
0.04
0.32
Profit before tax
0.13
0.54
3.28
3.96
Taxes
0.25
-0.15
-0.05
-0.94
Tax rate
193.19
-28.03
-1.78
-23.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.39
0.39
3.22
3.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.39
0.39
3.22
3.01
yoy growth (%)
0.08
-87.82
6.82
-2,435.79
NPM
0.28
0.24
1.55
2.31
