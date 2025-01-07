iifl-logo-icon 1
Vinny Overseas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.79
(2.87%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

137.52

159.44

206.87

130.25

yoy growth (%)

-13.74

-22.92

58.82

32.32

Raw materials

-103.9

-120.4

-165.44

-90.12

As % of sales

75.55

75.51

79.97

69.18

Employee costs

-2.47

-3.78

-3.66

-3.03

As % of sales

1.8

2.37

1.77

2.32

Other costs

-26.4

-30.1

-29.89

-29.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.19

18.88

14.45

22.51

Operating profit

4.74

5.14

7.86

7.77

OPM

3.44

3.22

3.8

5.96

Depreciation

-2.75

-2.65

-2.15

-2.06

Interest expense

-1.99

-2.23

-2.47

-2.07

Other income

0.14

0.29

0.04

0.32

Profit before tax

0.13

0.54

3.28

3.96

Taxes

0.25

-0.15

-0.05

-0.94

Tax rate

193.19

-28.03

-1.78

-23.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.39

0.39

3.22

3.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.39

0.39

3.22

3.01

yoy growth (%)

0.08

-87.82

6.82

-2,435.79

NPM

0.28

0.24

1.55

2.31

