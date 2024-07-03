Vinny Overseas Ltd Summary

Established in 1992 by Late Shri Mohanlalji Parekh & HIralalji Parekh, Vinny Overseas Limited originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vinny Overseas Private Limited on May 29, 1992. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Vinny Overseas Limited on March 02, 2017. The Company is engaged in the processing of fabrics for shirting, suiting and dress materials through manufacturing process of weaving, dyeing, printing and finishing. The Company procures Grey Fabric from the domestic market and further dyes the same as per the clients requirements on the basis of quality of the fabric, sizing requirements etc. The Company is also engaged in Job-Work for wholesale cloth merchants and also trade in grey cloth as per the order received from the customer. The Companys products offering can be largely classified into Shirting Fabrics, Shooting Fabrics, Polyester Fabrics, Dress Materials and Cotton Fabrics. Established in 1992, with over two decades of experience in the textile industry, the company caters both domestic and international clients. The Company has also been recognized by Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as a One Star Export House and holds a valid certificate upto 2020. Also, the company holds the Registration cum Membership certificate as Manufacturer-Exporter from The Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council upto March 31,2021. The Company majorly focuses in quality of fabrics by utilizing plant and machineries with requisite technology, delivering quality textiles at competitive prices and maintaining long term association with their clients.The promoter has more than three decades of experience in the textile industry. The Promoter is engaged in day-to-day operations of the Company and actively participate in decision making activities overhauling overall operations which ranges from processing activity, marketing, finance and other commercial activities.The company exports its product to foreign countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE.), Sri Lanka, Iraq, Bahrain and Panama City. Revenue from Export Market constitutes approx. 6.20% of the total revenue. In addition to trading and manufacturing of printed fabrics, Company also does the job work of the fabrics. The Company also set up a wind power project of 1.650 MW capacity at Village Vandhiya, Taluka-Bhachau, District Kutch using wind turbine generators in Gujarat. The Company executed an agreement with Torrent Power Ltd. on April 12, 2010 whereas TPL agreed to wheel the electricity generated by the Company for captive use from TPL receiving point to their processing plant. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 25,92,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 10.36 Crores in October, 2018.