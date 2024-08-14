1:1 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that VINNY OVERSEAS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VINNY OVERSEAS LIMITED (543670) RECORD DATE 14.08.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01(One) Equity Share of Re.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Re.1/- per Equity Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 14/08/2024 DR-694/2024-2025 *As per Terms of Payment: Entire Issue Price of Rs.2/- is payable on Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.08.2024)