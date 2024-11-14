Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Vinny Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended on September 302024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Vinny Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on June 30 2024 for the Financial Year 2024-25. Kindly take a note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on the Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report thereon, for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024, for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Vinny Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 8 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. Vinny Overseas Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 08, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on right basis. Right entitlement Ratio 1 (One) Equity Shares for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the record date with the right to renounce. Issue Price Rs. 2/- per Equity Shares and Premium of Rs. 1/- per Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Vinny Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 for the Financial Year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated May 30, 2024. Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended on March 31 , 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 2 May 2024

Outcome of Board meeting for approval of Draft letter of offer for right issue

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 2 May 2024

