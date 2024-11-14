iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vinny Overseas Ltd Board Meeting

1.76
(1.15%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:49:27 PM

Vinny Overseas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Vinny Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended on September 302024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Vinny Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on June 30 2024 for the Financial Year 2024-25. Kindly take a note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on the Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report thereon, for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024, for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Vinny Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 8 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. Vinny Overseas Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 08, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on right basis. Right entitlement Ratio 1 (One) Equity Shares for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the record date with the right to renounce. Issue Price Rs. 2/- per Equity Shares and Premium of Rs. 1/- per Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Vinny Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 for the Financial Year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated May 30, 2024. Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended on March 31 , 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 20242 May 2024
Outcome of Board meeting for approval of Draft letter of offer for right issue
Board Meeting1 May 20242 May 2024
Revised outcome
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Vinny Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Unaudited Standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Vinny Overseas: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vinny Overseas Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.