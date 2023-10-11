|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|7 Oct 2023
|30 Oct 2023
|To increase authorized share capital of the company The register of members and share transfer books of the company shall remain closed from 24th October 2023 to 30th October 2023 To fix 23rd October 2023 as the record date for determining eligibility for remote e-voting for EGM to be held on 30th October 2023 Notice of EGM published in Newspaper (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2023) Proceedings of EGM held on 30th October 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2023) VOTING RESULT (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.11.2023)
