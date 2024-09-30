The Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, along with the Notice convening the 32nd Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, the 30th day of September, 2024, at 02.00 P.M. (IST), through Two-Way Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Scrutinizer Report for remote e-voting for the AGM held on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)