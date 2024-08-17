SectorTextiles
Open₹7.6
Prev. Close₹7.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.37
Day's High₹7.6
Day's Low₹7.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.98
P/E0.51
EPS14.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
318
150
42.08
42.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,426.67
1,343.46
-558.44
-345.1
Net Worth
1,744.67
1,493.46
-516.36
-303.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2,877.09
3,033.4
2,437.18
2,375.48
yoy growth (%)
-5.15
24.46
2.59
-10.04
Raw materials
-2,209.57
-2,232.73
-1,726.24
-1,715.84
As % of sales
76.79
73.6
70.82
72.23
Employee costs
-123.54
-130.4
-124.13
-116.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-207.6
-88.96
-85.01
-141.24
Depreciation
-67.32
-66.24
-64.47
-66.81
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.64
Working capital
254.01
204.15
-308.36
-14.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.15
24.46
2.59
-10.04
Op profit growth
-63.67
11.15
55.33
-14.63
EBIT growth
-105.47
10.87
149.63
-11.07
Net profit growth
133.34
-6.21
-32.53
-1.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
3,111.44
2,654.01
2,578.12
2,847.14
3,330.56
Excise Duty
69.93
208.56
191.83
206.15
263.94
Net Sales
3,041.51
2,445.45
2,386.29
2,640.98
3,066.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.36
5.04
9.9
7.71
14.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
SANJAY SURESH SHAH
Director
SUNIL SURESHCHANDRA SHETH
Managing Director
PRAFUL AMICHAND SHAH
Whole-time Director
ALOK PRAFUL SHAH
Company Secretary
KAMLESH BALVANTRAI VYAS
Whole-time Director
SUHAIL PRAFUL SHAH
Director
KETAN ARUNCHANDRA JARIWALA
Director
DEEPAK NARANDAS SHAH
Additional Director
KRUTI GANPAT KOTHARI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Garden Silk Mills Ltd
Summary
Garden Silk Mills Ltd is one of the leaders in Indian Textile Industry, with particular strength in Polyester Filament based textiles and yarns. The companys products and services include textiles, which includes yarn (including partially oriented yarn and processed yarns), cotton, polyester, silk, fabrics, georgettes, chiffons, failles and jacquards. Their apparel section includes vareli business shirts and ready-to-wear women garments. The company operates in two segments, namely textiles and finance. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Vareli and Jolwa in Gujarat.Garden Silk Mills Ltd was incorporated in the year 1979 as a private limited company under the name and style of Vareli Weaves Pvt Ltd. The company was established with the main object of manufacturing synthetic textiles. They became a public limited company on July 17, 1987.In the year 1987, Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd, Prabhat Silk & Cotton Mills Co Ltd, Garden Print Centre Pvt Ltd and Special Weaves Ltd were amalgamated with the company and the name was changed to Garden Silk Mills Ltd with effect from June 4 1987. In addition, Jayshree Filaments Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 18, 1987. During the year, the company launched new studio line range of pure silks and chiffons, the entire process of which was handled in-house. They installed and commissioned 430 hi-tech Japanese Waterjet Looms. They singned a technical collaboration agreement with Tsudakoma Corporatio
Read More
