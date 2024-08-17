iifl-logo-icon 1
Garden Silk Mills Ltd Share Price

7.6
(-4.40%)
Jan 25, 2021|03:32:16 PM

Garden Silk Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

7.6

Prev. Close

7.95

Turnover(Lac.)

14.37

Day's High

7.6

Day's Low

7.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.98

P/E

0.51

EPS

14.87

Divi. Yield

0

Garden Silk Mills Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 42.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Garden Silk Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

318

150

42.08

42.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,426.67

1,343.46

-558.44

-345.1

Net Worth

1,744.67

1,493.46

-516.36

-303.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2,877.09

3,033.4

2,437.18

2,375.48

yoy growth (%)

-5.15

24.46

2.59

-10.04

Raw materials

-2,209.57

-2,232.73

-1,726.24

-1,715.84

As % of sales

76.79

73.6

70.82

72.23

Employee costs

-123.54

-130.4

-124.13

-116.94

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-207.6

-88.96

-85.01

-141.24

Depreciation

-67.32

-66.24

-64.47

-66.81

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.64

Working capital

254.01

204.15

-308.36

-14.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.15

24.46

2.59

-10.04

Op profit growth

-63.67

11.15

55.33

-14.63

EBIT growth

-105.47

10.87

149.63

-11.07

Net profit growth

133.34

-6.21

-32.53

-1.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

3,111.44

2,654.01

2,578.12

2,847.14

3,330.56

Excise Duty

69.93

208.56

191.83

206.15

263.94

Net Sales

3,041.51

2,445.45

2,386.29

2,640.98

3,066.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.36

5.04

9.9

7.71

14.64

Garden Silk Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Garden Silk Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

SANJAY SURESH SHAH

Director

SUNIL SURESHCHANDRA SHETH

Managing Director

PRAFUL AMICHAND SHAH

Whole-time Director

ALOK PRAFUL SHAH

Company Secretary

KAMLESH BALVANTRAI VYAS

Whole-time Director

SUHAIL PRAFUL SHAH

Director

KETAN ARUNCHANDRA JARIWALA

Director

DEEPAK NARANDAS SHAH

Additional Director

KRUTI GANPAT KOTHARI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Garden Silk Mills Ltd

Summary

Garden Silk Mills Ltd is one of the leaders in Indian Textile Industry, with particular strength in Polyester Filament based textiles and yarns. The companys products and services include textiles, which includes yarn (including partially oriented yarn and processed yarns), cotton, polyester, silk, fabrics, georgettes, chiffons, failles and jacquards. Their apparel section includes vareli business shirts and ready-to-wear women garments. The company operates in two segments, namely textiles and finance. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Vareli and Jolwa in Gujarat.Garden Silk Mills Ltd was incorporated in the year 1979 as a private limited company under the name and style of Vareli Weaves Pvt Ltd. The company was established with the main object of manufacturing synthetic textiles. They became a public limited company on July 17, 1987.In the year 1987, Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd, Prabhat Silk & Cotton Mills Co Ltd, Garden Print Centre Pvt Ltd and Special Weaves Ltd were amalgamated with the company and the name was changed to Garden Silk Mills Ltd with effect from June 4 1987. In addition, Jayshree Filaments Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 18, 1987. During the year, the company launched new studio line range of pure silks and chiffons, the entire process of which was handled in-house. They installed and commissioned 430 hi-tech Japanese Waterjet Looms. They singned a technical collaboration agreement with Tsudakoma Corporatio
