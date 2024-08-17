Summary

Garden Silk Mills Ltd is one of the leaders in Indian Textile Industry, with particular strength in Polyester Filament based textiles and yarns. The companys products and services include textiles, which includes yarn (including partially oriented yarn and processed yarns), cotton, polyester, silk, fabrics, georgettes, chiffons, failles and jacquards. Their apparel section includes vareli business shirts and ready-to-wear women garments. The company operates in two segments, namely textiles and finance. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Vareli and Jolwa in Gujarat.Garden Silk Mills Ltd was incorporated in the year 1979 as a private limited company under the name and style of Vareli Weaves Pvt Ltd. The company was established with the main object of manufacturing synthetic textiles. They became a public limited company on July 17, 1987.In the year 1987, Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd, Prabhat Silk & Cotton Mills Co Ltd, Garden Print Centre Pvt Ltd and Special Weaves Ltd were amalgamated with the company and the name was changed to Garden Silk Mills Ltd with effect from June 4 1987. In addition, Jayshree Filaments Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 18, 1987. During the year, the company launched new studio line range of pure silks and chiffons, the entire process of which was handled in-house. They installed and commissioned 430 hi-tech Japanese Waterjet Looms. They singned a technical collaboration agreement with Tsudakoma Corporatio

