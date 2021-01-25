Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2,877.09
3,033.4
2,437.18
2,375.48
yoy growth (%)
-5.15
24.46
2.59
-10.04
Raw materials
-2,209.57
-2,232.73
-1,726.24
-1,715.84
As % of sales
76.79
73.6
70.82
72.23
Employee costs
-123.54
-130.4
-124.13
-116.94
As % of sales
4.29
4.29
5.09
4.92
Other costs
-485.67
-509.72
-442.36
-449.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.88
16.8
18.15
18.93
Operating profit
58.31
160.54
144.43
92.98
OPM
2.02
5.29
5.92
3.91
Depreciation
-67.32
-66.24
-64.47
-66.81
Interest expense
-202.14
-188.61
-174.89
-177.25
Other income
3.55
5.36
9.91
9.83
Profit before tax
-207.6
-88.96
-85.01
-141.24
Taxes
0
0
0
0.64
Tax rate
0
0
0
-0.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-207.6
-88.96
-85.01
-140.6
Exceptional items
0
0
-9.84
0
Net profit
-207.6
-88.96
-94.85
-140.6
yoy growth (%)
133.34
-6.21
-32.53
-1.5
NPM
-7.21
-2.93
-3.89
-5.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.