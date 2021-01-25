iifl-logo-icon 1
Garden Silk Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.6
(-4.40%)
Jan 25, 2021|03:32:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2,877.09

3,033.4

2,437.18

2,375.48

yoy growth (%)

-5.15

24.46

2.59

-10.04

Raw materials

-2,209.57

-2,232.73

-1,726.24

-1,715.84

As % of sales

76.79

73.6

70.82

72.23

Employee costs

-123.54

-130.4

-124.13

-116.94

As % of sales

4.29

4.29

5.09

4.92

Other costs

-485.67

-509.72

-442.36

-449.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.88

16.8

18.15

18.93

Operating profit

58.31

160.54

144.43

92.98

OPM

2.02

5.29

5.92

3.91

Depreciation

-67.32

-66.24

-64.47

-66.81

Interest expense

-202.14

-188.61

-174.89

-177.25

Other income

3.55

5.36

9.91

9.83

Profit before tax

-207.6

-88.96

-85.01

-141.24

Taxes

0

0

0

0.64

Tax rate

0

0

0

-0.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-207.6

-88.96

-85.01

-140.6

Exceptional items

0

0

-9.84

0

Net profit

-207.6

-88.96

-94.85

-140.6

yoy growth (%)

133.34

-6.21

-32.53

-1.5

NPM

-7.21

-2.93

-3.89

-5.91

