Garden Silk Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
318
318
318
150
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,128.12
1,222.83
1,426.67
1,343.46
Net Worth
1,446.12
1,540.83
1,744.67
1,493.46
Minority Interest
Debt
1,241.69
780.57
579.85
748.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,687.81
2,321.4
2,324.52
2,241.78
Fixed Assets
2,543.95
1,651.91
1,225.92
1,256.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.8
10.73
9.88
5.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-55.98
210.18
353.94
466.68
Inventories
484.55
409.32
425.03
348.55
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
210.76
137.83
105.84
113.38
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
338.02
375.06
238.16
248.6
Sundry Creditors
-800.39
-607.15
-345.46
-180.61
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-288.92
-104.88
-69.63
-63.24
Cash
189.04
448.58
734.78
513.87
Total Assets
2,687.81
2,321.4
2,324.52
2,241.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.