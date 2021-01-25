iifl-logo-icon 1
Garden Silk Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

7.6
(-4.40%)
Jan 25, 2021|03:32:16 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

318

318

318

150

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,128.12

1,222.83

1,426.67

1,343.46

Net Worth

1,446.12

1,540.83

1,744.67

1,493.46

Minority Interest

Debt

1,241.69

780.57

579.85

748.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,687.81

2,321.4

2,324.52

2,241.78

Fixed Assets

2,543.95

1,651.91

1,225.92

1,256.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.8

10.73

9.88

5.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-55.98

210.18

353.94

466.68

Inventories

484.55

409.32

425.03

348.55

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

210.76

137.83

105.84

113.38

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

338.02

375.06

238.16

248.6

Sundry Creditors

-800.39

-607.15

-345.46

-180.61

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-288.92

-104.88

-69.63

-63.24

Cash

189.04

448.58

734.78

513.87

Total Assets

2,687.81

2,321.4

2,324.52

2,241.78

