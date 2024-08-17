Garden Silk Mills Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
2,328.88
1,947.7
1,907.77
2,210.38
2,465.46
Excise Duty
69.93
130.37
139.83
157.11
195.89
Net Sales
2,258.95
1,817.33
1,767.94
2,053.27
2,269.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.89
4.21
5
3.32
10.72
Total Income
2,264.84
1,821.54
1,772.94
2,056.58
2,280.29
Total Expenditure
2,137.55
1,720.94
1,725.09
1,977.22
2,221.46
PBIDT
127.28
100.6
47.85
79.37
58.81
Interest
143.36
131
146.3
135.77
116.16
PBDT
-16.08
-30.41
-98.45
-56.4
-57.34
Depreciation
48.67
48.57
50.32
62.35
69.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-2.15
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
-37.29
Reported Profit After Tax
-64.75
-78.98
-148.77
-118.75
-87.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-64.75
-78.98
-148.77
-118.75
-87.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-64.75
-78.98
-148.77
-118.75
-87.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-15.39
-18.77
-35.35
-29.59
-22.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
42.08
42.08
42.08
40.13
38.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
1,75,26,395
1,64,36,395
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
43.67
42.93
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
2,26,06,270
2,18,54,164
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
56.33
57.06
PBIDTM(%)
5.63
5.53
2.7
3.86
2.59
PBDTM(%)
-0.71
-1.67
-5.56
-2.74
-2.52
PATM(%)
-2.86
-4.34
-8.41
-5.78
-3.83
