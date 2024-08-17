iifl-logo-icon 1
Garden Silk Mills Ltd Nine Monthly Results

7.6
(-4.40%)
Jan 25, 2021

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

2,328.88

1,947.7

1,907.77

2,210.38

2,465.46

Excise Duty

69.93

130.37

139.83

157.11

195.89

Net Sales

2,258.95

1,817.33

1,767.94

2,053.27

2,269.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.89

4.21

5

3.32

10.72

Total Income

2,264.84

1,821.54

1,772.94

2,056.58

2,280.29

Total Expenditure

2,137.55

1,720.94

1,725.09

1,977.22

2,221.46

PBIDT

127.28

100.6

47.85

79.37

58.81

Interest

143.36

131

146.3

135.77

116.16

PBDT

-16.08

-30.41

-98.45

-56.4

-57.34

Depreciation

48.67

48.57

50.32

62.35

69.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-2.15

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

-37.29

Reported Profit After Tax

-64.75

-78.98

-148.77

-118.75

-87.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-64.75

-78.98

-148.77

-118.75

-87.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-64.75

-78.98

-148.77

-118.75

-87.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-15.39

-18.77

-35.35

-29.59

-22.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

42.08

42.08

42.08

40.13

38.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

1,75,26,395

1,64,36,395

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

43.67

42.93

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

2,26,06,270

2,18,54,164

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

56.33

57.06

PBIDTM(%)

5.63

5.53

2.7

3.86

2.59

PBDTM(%)

-0.71

-1.67

-5.56

-2.74

-2.52

PATM(%)

-2.86

-4.34

-8.41

-5.78

-3.83

