|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.37
2.47
-9.64
Op profit growth
14.79
38.55
-3.45
EBIT growth
23.3
78.81
19.15
Net profit growth
-9.96
-33.19
-2.54
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.49
5.95
4.4
4.12
EBIT margin
3.49
3.52
2.02
1.53
Net profit margin
-2.75
-3.8
-5.84
-5.41
RoCE
10.37
6.35
3.06
RoNW
12.13
29.84
-77.91
RoA
-2.04
-1.71
-2.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-35.66
-37.44
-48.99
-52.07
Book value per share
-50.94
-31.13
-5.92
27.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.9
-0.85
-0.44
-0.5
P/B
-0.63
-1.03
-3.66
0.96
EV/EBIDTA
6.51
8.98
14
13.29
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-0.45
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
20.15
21.19
19.91
Inventory days
48.66
50.87
46.36
Creditor days
-6.15
-8.52
-12.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.55
-0.48
-0.25
-0.22
Net debt / equity
-4.6
-9.3
-60.92
12.58
Net debt / op. profit
5.9
8.36
14.45
13.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-73.4
-70.32
-71.71
-73.38
Employee costs
-4.29
-4.99
-4.9
-4.19
Other costs
-16.79
-18.72
-18.97
-18.29
