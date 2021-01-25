iifl-logo-icon 1
Garden Silk Mills Ltd Key Ratios

7.6
(-4.40%)
Jan 25, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.37

2.47

-9.64

Op profit growth

14.79

38.55

-3.45

EBIT growth

23.3

78.81

19.15

Net profit growth

-9.96

-33.19

-2.54

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.49

5.95

4.4

4.12

EBIT margin

3.49

3.52

2.02

1.53

Net profit margin

-2.75

-3.8

-5.84

-5.41

RoCE

10.37

6.35

3.06

RoNW

12.13

29.84

-77.91

RoA

-2.04

-1.71

-2.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-35.66

-37.44

-48.99

-52.07

Book value per share

-50.94

-31.13

-5.92

27.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.9

-0.85

-0.44

-0.5

P/B

-0.63

-1.03

-3.66

0.96

EV/EBIDTA

6.51

8.98

14

13.29

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-0.45

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

20.15

21.19

19.91

Inventory days

48.66

50.87

46.36

Creditor days

-6.15

-8.52

-12.05

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.55

-0.48

-0.25

-0.22

Net debt / equity

-4.6

-9.3

-60.92

12.58

Net debt / op. profit

5.9

8.36

14.45

13.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-73.4

-70.32

-71.71

-73.38

Employee costs

-4.29

-4.99

-4.9

-4.19

Other costs

-16.79

-18.72

-18.97

-18.29

