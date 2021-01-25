iifl-logo-icon 1
Garden Silk Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.6
(-4.40%)
Jan 25, 2021|03:32:16 PM

Garden Silk Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-207.6

-88.96

-85.01

-141.24

Depreciation

-67.32

-66.24

-64.47

-66.81

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.64

Working capital

254.01

204.15

-308.36

-14.66

Other operating items

Operating

-20.91

48.93

-457.84

-222.08

Capital expenditure

13.83

2.61

-963.29

19.42

Free cash flow

-7.07

51.55

-1,421.13

-202.65

Equity raised

-603.79

-328.42

-137.63

145.1

Investing

-9.06

-0.28

-3.27

0.27

Financing

434.63

209.46

199.22

-28.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-185.29

-67.69

-1,362.82

-85.36

