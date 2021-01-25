Garden Silk Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-207.6
-88.96
-85.01
-141.24
Depreciation
-67.32
-66.24
-64.47
-66.81
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.64
Working capital
254.01
204.15
-308.36
-14.66
Other operating items
Operating
-20.91
48.93
-457.84
-222.08
Capital expenditure
13.83
2.61
-963.29
19.42
Free cash flow
-7.07
51.55
-1,421.13
-202.65
Equity raised
-603.79
-328.42
-137.63
145.1
Investing
-9.06
-0.28
-3.27
0.27
Financing
434.63
209.46
199.22
-28.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-185.29
-67.69
-1,362.82
-85.36
