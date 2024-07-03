Summary

Go Fashion (India) Limited was incorporated on 09 September, 2010 as Go Fashion (India) Private Limited. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Go Fashion (India) Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company on 12 July 2021. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of apparels for women and kids. Go Fashion is a well-established womens bottomwear brand in India with multi-channel distribution and a market share of 8% in the branded womens bottomwear. The Companys brand, Go Colors, well-known for its quality and innovation, was founded in 2010 by Prakash Kumar Saraogi, Gautam Saraogi and Rahul Saraogi, and is headquartered in Chennai. The Company has pioneered the design, development, sourcing, marketing, and retailing of a wide range of womens bottom-wear products, thus identifying and tapping into its untapped potential. It caters to various categories such as western wear, fusion wear, ethnic wear, athleisure, and denim, serving women and girls of all age groups and sizes. The Company opened its first Kiosk in Chennai in 2011 and thereafter opened first store in Chennai in 2014.As of September 2021, Go Fashion sells its products through an extensive network of 459 exclsive brand outlets(EBOs) that are spread across 23 states and union territories in India.Its distribution channels also have large format stores (LFS) including Reliance Retail, Central, Unlimited, Globus Stores and Spencers Retail among others. The company also

