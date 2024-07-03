Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹1,023.1
Prev. Close₹1,017.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹286.19
Day's High₹1,025.95
Day's Low₹964.05
52 Week's High₹1,407.8
52 Week's Low₹933.3
Book Value₹120.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,296.93
P/E64.06
EPS15.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.01
54.01
54.01
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
48.99
Reserves
549.89
466.44
384.4
203.94
Net Worth
603.9
520.45
438.41
282.93
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
SRIDHAR SRINIVASAN
Managing Director
PRAKASH KUMAR SARAOGI
Executive Director & CEO
GAUTAM SARAOGI
Independent Director
Dinesh Madanlal Gupta
Independent Director
Rohini Manian
Non Executive Director
RAHUL SARAOGI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gayathri Venkatesan
Reports by Go Fashion (India) Ltd
Summary
Go Fashion (India) Limited was incorporated on 09 September, 2010 as Go Fashion (India) Private Limited. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Go Fashion (India) Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company on 12 July 2021. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of apparels for women and kids. Go Fashion is a well-established womens bottomwear brand in India with multi-channel distribution and a market share of 8% in the branded womens bottomwear. The Companys brand, Go Colors, well-known for its quality and innovation, was founded in 2010 by Prakash Kumar Saraogi, Gautam Saraogi and Rahul Saraogi, and is headquartered in Chennai. The Company has pioneered the design, development, sourcing, marketing, and retailing of a wide range of womens bottom-wear products, thus identifying and tapping into its untapped potential. It caters to various categories such as western wear, fusion wear, ethnic wear, athleisure, and denim, serving women and girls of all age groups and sizes. The Company opened its first Kiosk in Chennai in 2011 and thereafter opened first store in Chennai in 2014.As of September 2021, Go Fashion sells its products through an extensive network of 459 exclsive brand outlets(EBOs) that are spread across 23 states and union territories in India.Its distribution channels also have large format stores (LFS) including Reliance Retail, Central, Unlimited, Globus Stores and Spencers Retail among others. The company also
Read More
The Go Fashion India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹980.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Go Fashion India Ltd is ₹5296.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Go Fashion India Ltd is 64.06 and 8.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Go Fashion India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Go Fashion India Ltd is ₹933.3 and ₹1407.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Go Fashion India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.09%, 3 Years at -1.66%, 1 Year at -16.49%, 6 Month at -1.48%, 3 Month at -24.58% and 1 Month at -10.49%.
