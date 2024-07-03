iifl-logo-icon 1
Go Fashion (India) Ltd Share Price

980.75
(-3.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,023.1
  • Day's High1,025.95
  • 52 Wk High1,407.8
  • Prev. Close1,017.7
  • Day's Low964.05
  • 52 Wk Low 933.3
  • Turnover (lac)286.19
  • P/E64.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value120.94
  • EPS15.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,296.93
  • Div. Yield0
Go Fashion (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1,023.1

Prev. Close

1,017.7

Turnover(Lac.)

286.19

Day's High

1,025.95

Day's Low

964.05

52 Week's High

1,407.8

52 Week's Low

933.3

Book Value

120.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,296.93

P/E

64.06

EPS

15.87

Divi. Yield

0

Go Fashion (India) Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Go Fashion (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Go Fashion (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.78%

Non-Promoter- 44.60%

Institutions: 44.60%

Non-Institutions: 2.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Go Fashion (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

54.01

54.01

54.01

30

Preference Capital

0

0

0

48.99

Reserves

549.89

466.44

384.4

203.94

Net Worth

603.9

520.45

438.41

282.93

Minority Interest

Go Fashion (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Go Fashion (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

SRIDHAR SRINIVASAN

Managing Director

PRAKASH KUMAR SARAOGI

Executive Director & CEO

GAUTAM SARAOGI

Independent Director

Dinesh Madanlal Gupta

Independent Director

Rohini Manian

Non Executive Director

RAHUL SARAOGI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gayathri Venkatesan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Go Fashion (India) Ltd

Summary

Go Fashion (India) Limited was incorporated on 09 September, 2010 as Go Fashion (India) Private Limited. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Go Fashion (India) Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company on 12 July 2021. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of apparels for women and kids. Go Fashion is a well-established womens bottomwear brand in India with multi-channel distribution and a market share of 8% in the branded womens bottomwear. The Companys brand, Go Colors, well-known for its quality and innovation, was founded in 2010 by Prakash Kumar Saraogi, Gautam Saraogi and Rahul Saraogi, and is headquartered in Chennai. The Company has pioneered the design, development, sourcing, marketing, and retailing of a wide range of womens bottom-wear products, thus identifying and tapping into its untapped potential. It caters to various categories such as western wear, fusion wear, ethnic wear, athleisure, and denim, serving women and girls of all age groups and sizes. The Company opened its first Kiosk in Chennai in 2011 and thereafter opened first store in Chennai in 2014.As of September 2021, Go Fashion sells its products through an extensive network of 459 exclsive brand outlets(EBOs) that are spread across 23 states and union territories in India.Its distribution channels also have large format stores (LFS) including Reliance Retail, Central, Unlimited, Globus Stores and Spencers Retail among others. The company also
Company FAQs

What is the Go Fashion India Ltd share price today?

The Go Fashion India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹980.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Go Fashion India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Go Fashion India Ltd is ₹5296.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Go Fashion India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Go Fashion India Ltd is 64.06 and 8.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Go Fashion India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Go Fashion India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Go Fashion India Ltd is ₹933.3 and ₹1407.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Go Fashion India Ltd?

Go Fashion India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.09%, 3 Years at -1.66%, 1 Year at -16.49%, 6 Month at -1.48%, 3 Month at -24.58% and 1 Month at -10.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Go Fashion India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Go Fashion India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.78 %
Institutions - 44.60 %
Public - 2.61 %

