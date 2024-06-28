iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Go Fashion (India) Ltd AGM

952.75
(1.17%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:54:56 AM

Go Fashion (I) CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM7 Aug 202428 Jun 2024
AGM 07/08/2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on June 28th, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved notice of the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, Directors report along with all the Annexures forming part of the Annual report, Fixed July 31, 2024 as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote for the resolutions placed before the ensuing 14th Annual General Meeting, Approved the closure of register of members and share transfer book commencing from August 01, 2024 to August 07, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of AGM, Approved the shifting of registered office of the Company from within the local limits of the same City and Other Business as per agenda. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Proceedings of 14th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Consolidated Scrutinizers Report for 14th AGM held on 07th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Go Fashion (I): Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Go Fashion (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.