AGM 07/08/2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on June 28th, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved notice of the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, Directors report along with all the Annexures forming part of the Annual report, Fixed July 31, 2024 as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote for the resolutions placed before the ensuing 14th Annual General Meeting, Approved the closure of register of members and share transfer book commencing from August 01, 2024 to August 07, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of AGM, Approved the shifting of registered office of the Company from within the local limits of the same City and Other Business as per agenda. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Proceedings of 14th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Consolidated Scrutinizers Report for 14th AGM held on 07th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)