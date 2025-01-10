Go Fashion (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.01
54.01
54.01
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
48.99
Reserves
549.89
466.44
384.4
203.94
Net Worth
603.9
520.45
438.41
282.93
Minority Interest
Debt
469.1
339.5
249.8
232.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,073
859.95
688.21
515.27
Fixed Assets
537.56
401.03
299.9
268.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.07
21.73
45.93
46.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.55
16.8
11.43
7.65
Networking Capital
314.74
333.22
225.18
153.44
Inventories
221.86
234.32
170.43
84.06
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
79.32
72.21
60.21
47.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
85.55
97.73
62.06
58.45
Sundry Creditors
-36.82
-36.2
-19.12
-12.51
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-35.17
-34.84
-48.4
-23.7
Cash
192.06
87.17
105.77
39.69
Total Assets
1,072.98
859.95
688.21
515.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.