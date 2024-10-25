iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Go Fashion (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended September 30th 2024. Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 - Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Go Fashion (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the signed Unaudited Financial Report along with limited review report for the said period. Unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 Jun 202422 Jun 2024
Go Fashion (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Notice of AGM Directors Report and Other Annexures forming part of the Annual Report for FY 2023-24 and other business as per agenda The Board of Directors at their meeting held on June 28th, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved notice of the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, Directors report along with all the Annexures forming part of the Annual report, Fixed July 31, 2024 as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote for the resolutions placed before the ensuing 14th Annual General Meeting, Approved the closure of register of members and share transfer book commencing from August 01, 2024 to August 07, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of AGM, Approved the shifting of registered office of the Company from within the local limits of the same City and Other Business as per agenda. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202425 Apr 2024
Go Fashion (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Annual Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31st 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Enclosed herewith copy of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Go Fashion (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of M/s. Go Fashion (India) Limited at their meeting held on February 06, 2024 which commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 12.35 hrs has inter alia transacted the following businesses: (i) Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 (ii) A copy of the signed Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

