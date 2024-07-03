Summary

Signoria Creation Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Signoria Creation Private Limited dated September 30, 2019, issued by Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Signoria Creation Limited through Fresh Certification of Incorporation dated August 17, 2023 by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of women apparels like Kurtis, tops, pants, Co-ord Sets, dupattas and Gowns. The Signoria brand is known for its Kurtis with traditional designs identified in the apparel market. The manufacturing Unit-I is situated at Mansarovar and Unit-II is situated at Sanganer, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company cater to those who are looking for clothing that is comfortable, stylish, and trendy. It expanded its product line by adding Co-ord Set for women in June, 2023. Their operational capacity for the F.Y. 2022-2023 from factory totals up to over a 4,77,000 pieces of quality garments. The Company possess the ability to increase its operational capacity as and when required on the basis of customer demands. Apart from the manufacturing activity undertaken by it, the Company also gets job work done for products.The Company propose Public Offer of 14,28,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.

Read More