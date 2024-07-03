SectorTextiles
Open₹115
Prev. Close₹119
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.25
Day's High₹115
Day's Low₹114
52 Week's High₹198
52 Week's Low₹113.95
Book Value₹34.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.72
P/E22.73
EPS5.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.76
1.11
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.54
4.72
1.01
0.33
Net Worth
16.3
5.83
1.51
0.83
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Signoria Creation Ltd
Summary
Signoria Creation Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Signoria Creation Private Limited dated September 30, 2019, issued by Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Signoria Creation Limited through Fresh Certification of Incorporation dated August 17, 2023 by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of women apparels like Kurtis, tops, pants, Co-ord Sets, dupattas and Gowns. The Signoria brand is known for its Kurtis with traditional designs identified in the apparel market. The manufacturing Unit-I is situated at Mansarovar and Unit-II is situated at Sanganer, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company cater to those who are looking for clothing that is comfortable, stylish, and trendy. It expanded its product line by adding Co-ord Set for women in June, 2023. Their operational capacity for the F.Y. 2022-2023 from factory totals up to over a 4,77,000 pieces of quality garments. The Company possess the ability to increase its operational capacity as and when required on the basis of customer demands. Apart from the manufacturing activity undertaken by it, the Company also gets job work done for products.The Company propose Public Offer of 14,28,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
The Signoria Creation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹115 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Signoria Creation Ltd is ₹54.72 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Signoria Creation Ltd is 22.73 and 3.36 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Signoria Creation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Signoria Creation Ltd is ₹113.95 and ₹198 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Signoria Creation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -16.39%, 6 Month at -16.06%, 3 Month at -14.81% and 1 Month at -20.69%.
