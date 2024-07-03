iifl-logo-icon 1
Signoria Creation Ltd Share Price

115
(-3.36%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open115
  • Day's High115
  • 52 Wk High198
  • Prev. Close119
  • Day's Low114
  • 52 Wk Low 113.95
  • Turnover (lac)17.25
  • P/E22.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.24
  • EPS5.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.72
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Signoria Creation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

115

Prev. Close

119

Turnover(Lac.)

17.25

Day's High

115

Day's Low

114

52 Week's High

198

52 Week's Low

113.95

Book Value

34.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.72

P/E

22.73

EPS

5.06

Divi. Yield

0

Signoria Creation Ltd Corporate Action

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

Signoria Creation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Signoria Creation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:15 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.37%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 29.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Signoria Creation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.76

1.11

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.54

4.72

1.01

0.33

Net Worth

16.3

5.83

1.51

0.83

Minority Interest

Signoria Creation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Signoria Creation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Signoria Creation Ltd

Summary

Summary

Signoria Creation Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Signoria Creation Private Limited dated September 30, 2019, issued by Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Signoria Creation Limited through Fresh Certification of Incorporation dated August 17, 2023 by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of women apparels like Kurtis, tops, pants, Co-ord Sets, dupattas and Gowns. The Signoria brand is known for its Kurtis with traditional designs identified in the apparel market. The manufacturing Unit-I is situated at Mansarovar and Unit-II is situated at Sanganer, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company cater to those who are looking for clothing that is comfortable, stylish, and trendy. It expanded its product line by adding Co-ord Set for women in June, 2023. Their operational capacity for the F.Y. 2022-2023 from factory totals up to over a 4,77,000 pieces of quality garments. The Company possess the ability to increase its operational capacity as and when required on the basis of customer demands. Apart from the manufacturing activity undertaken by it, the Company also gets job work done for products.The Company propose Public Offer of 14,28,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
Company FAQs

What is the Signoria Creation Ltd share price today?

The Signoria Creation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹115 today.

What is the Market Cap of Signoria Creation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Signoria Creation Ltd is ₹54.72 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Signoria Creation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Signoria Creation Ltd is 22.73 and 3.36 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Signoria Creation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Signoria Creation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Signoria Creation Ltd is ₹113.95 and ₹198 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Signoria Creation Ltd?

Signoria Creation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -16.39%, 6 Month at -16.06%, 3 Month at -14.81% and 1 Month at -20.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Signoria Creation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Signoria Creation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.99 %
Institutions - 0.38 %
Public - 29.63 %

