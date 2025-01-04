|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Jan 2025
|1 Jan 2025
|SIGNORIA CREATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 09-Jan-2025 to consider Other business. Signoria Creation Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on January 09, 2025 To consider other business matters has been postponed (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2024
|Signoria Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 31, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Signoria Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Signoria Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Signoria Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 20/05/2024)
