Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2025

SIGNORIA CREATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 09-Jan-2025 to consider Other business. Signoria Creation Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on January 09, 2025 To consider other business matters has been postponed (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/01/2025)

Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2024

Signoria Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 31, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Signoria Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Signoria Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024